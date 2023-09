Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists. Follow the playlist on Spotify.

“Agora Hills” - Doja Cat The standout cut from Doja Cat’s Scarlet sits at the perfect intersection of her pink-hued pop and edgy rap.

“Got Me Started” - Troye Sivan Bag Raiders’ ubiquitous “Shooting Stars” gets another life as the addictive sample behind Troye Sivan’s “Got Me Started.”

“Crushing” - Eartheater “You're the wave crushing the shells into sand/ You're the flame melting sand into glass/ You're the glass holding the wine,” and so on goes Eartheater’s melting trip-hop poem to a lover, “Crushing.”

“Know Me Like That” - VCHA A “Hey Mickey”-type anthem by JYP and Republic Record’s first U.S.-K-pop girl group, VCHA.

“Chocolate City” - Mette Mette’s “Chocolate City” is sensual and cosmopolitan: palpitating bass that oozes opulence.

“Luke Combs” - Tanner Adell Rising country-pop songwriter Tanner Adell turns being a Luke Combs girl into a dreamy archetype.

“Plastic” - Slayyyter Girls with boob jobs have a new anthem.

“Lethal” - Frost Children NYC rave-pop duo Frost Children slow things down for a moving singer-songwriter moment.

“pocket” - Amindi (ft. Kenny Mason) Amindi and Atlanta rapper Kenny Mason trade blasé bars over a song about guessing what’s in his pocket (money).

“When I Let You Down” - Citizen Rowdy, scuzzy pop-punk that’ll get you out of your seat from Citizen.