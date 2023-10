Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists. Follow the playlist on Spotify.

“Babe Ruth” - Dawn Richard The former Danity Kane member has been making her mark as an ambitious dance/pop/R&B visionary, and her latest only furthers that path.

“Dang” - Caroline Polachek This is Caroline Polachek’s most big-brained pop release yet with gibberish adlibbing, clanking production, and 15-seconds of straight shrieking.

“Only” - Sampha The London whizkid who made one of 2017’s best albums, Process, has returned with a new album, and “Only,” a radiant song taking stock of his last few years, is a standout.

“Dancer” - IDLES IDLES’ rambunctious and grinding “Dancer” exists to inhabit lightless NYC warehouses and, as if on cue, LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy makes an appearance.

“Ra2i2a” - Felukah Seamlessly weaving between Arabic and English, NYC musician Felukah creates a shimmering mirage of a club anthem.

“Milk (feat. Jay Som)” - Dream, Ivory Lo-fi distortion saturates SoCal duo Dream, Ivory’s buzzing rock tune “Milk,” which also comes with a plush verse from Jay Som’s Melina Duterte.

“Big Fish” - Snarls Columbus, Ohio band Snarls’ “Big Fish” sounds like cinema-ready alt rock from the early ‘00s, and I can’t get enough.

“BAPPI” - The Deep House music lovers need to get to know The Deep, an independent South Korean musician who’s making UK garage and house bops with sleek finesse.

“Lips” - Jane Remover If Ethel Cain made glitchcore/noise/rock then Jane Remover’s aching, bruising songs would be something close to what you’d get.

“Into The Walls” - Griff In a crowded field of pop singers writing about matters of the heart, Griff’s charismatic voice and lyricism continue to stand out.