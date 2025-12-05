Soundcheck
JADE Shows The Sinners A Good Time
When heaven’s gate closes, the dance floor opens.
Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that just hit the web. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features seven of our favorite emerging and established artists.
“Church” by JADE
Between the choir vocals on the chorus and the key change at the end, this track is a holy experience from start to finish. We’d join any religion led by JADE, especially one that values vogueing over bible verses.
“Deeper” by Disclosure feat. Leon Thomas
R&B and dance music share more musical DNA than most people realize, so it’s no surprise this collab works so well. Thomas is known for his classic, almost analog-like vocals, but here he takes a different approach, bending his voice in such a way that matches the synthetic, electronic production perfectly.
“Above The Neck” by Sofia Isella
Is this a rock song? A rap song? Slam poetry? Whatever the genre, we can’t get enough.
“High Road” by Charlotte Day Wilson
The high road always provides the best vantage point of a breakup, but that doesn’t make taking it any easier. As she eulogizes her estranged relationship with fondness and reverence, Charlotte Day Wilson sounds as if she’s singing through a lump in her throat, which will surely put a lump in yours.
“MINISKIRT” by Aliyah’s Interlude
If you hate this song, you hate fun, point blank period. It’s catchy, it’s instantly quotable, and it’s probably the only song to use the word “b*tchin’” in 2025.
“Sunday My Heart Hurts” by Anna Of The North
After the “Friday I’m In Love” comes the “Sunday My Heart Hurts.” Here, Anna takes us through the pain of a pre-breakup breakup, recounting every emotion, thought, and regret that runs through her head for the seven days following a big fight. The uncertainty of not knowing whether or not the relationship will survive certainly comes through on this track, as does the singer’s desperation to make amends.
“Paranoia” by Spill Tab & Boylife
This is one of those songs that makes you grateful that music exists. From the relatably confessional lyrics and the dynamism of the harmonies, to the stop-you-in-your-tracks production, it’s impossible to walk away from this song feeling anything but a pure sense of awe for the art of songwriting.