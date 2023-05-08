In Taylor Swift’s oeuvre, Speak Now is the album where we finally got to meet the real Taylor Swift. The singer’s celebrated (but sometimes overlooked) third album was her first effort writing all of the songs completely on her own. It brought about searing, unforgettable, and astoundingly personal gems like “Dear John,” “Last Kiss,” “Mean,” and more. Now, the unfiltered, diaristic, and wistful record will finally get its day in the sun, as Swift has confirmed on that the project is the next release in her ongoing endeavor to rerecord her catalog.

Swift made the announcement live on stage during her first of three Eras Tour performances in Nashville on Friday, May 5; the crowd screamed as a graphic with its release date appeared on the big screens at the show, and Swift confirmed the news on Instagram later that night. Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) arrives this summer on July 7, and will include six new tracks from the vault.

Of course, Swifties have known for a while now that Speak Now was going to be the next Taylor’s Version to be released. The singer heavily hinted at its release multiple times in not-so-subtle ways throughout the rollout for her 2023 album Midnights. She’s seen wearing “S” and “N” — for Speak Now — hair clips at the very end of her “Bejeweled” music video, and also presses the third floor button in an elevator — a nod to Speak Now being her third record.

Some of Swift’s most confessional and painful songs live on Speak Now, so it’ll be especially moving to hear them reinterpreted by the singer nearly 13 years later. She described the album in her own words via social media: “The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness. I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing … and living to speak about it.”

Read on for everything we know about Speak Now (Taylor’s Version):

When is Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’s release date?

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is out July 7, 2023. Pre-order it here.

In her announcement, she teased that it’d arrive just in time for July 9, a sneaky reference to the date mentioned in her song “Last Kiss,” famously rumored to be about Joe Jonas, taken from the album.

How many “From The Vault” songs are on the album?

Per Taylor, she has “sprung loose” six new songs “from the vault” for the rerelease.

What is the Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) track list?

The official track list — or, at least, the from the vault songs — hasn’t yet been announced. Stay tuned.

Who is featured on Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)?

The original Speak Now didn’t have any guest features, but there’s a good chance Swift might invite new voices to contribute to the From The Vault tracks as she did with the Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version) rereleases, which included features from the likes of Chris Stapleton, Maren Morris, and Ed Sheeran. That’s, of course, yet to be confirmed, but hey, maybe Owl City will be available for a reimagined “Enchanted” duet.