HoneyLuv Would Rather Be In Bed By 10

Introducing... Spinning Out, a recurring series in which NYLON spotlights the most exciting DJs working the circuit right now. Get to know promising upstarts and subgenre superstars — before they hit the big leagues.

Taylor Alexis Character has back-to-backed with Idris Elba but has yet to play a function she considers truly “wild.” That’s all about to change now that the onetime WNBA hopeful has introduced her own party series and genre-defining label. As the former Navy drone operator heads to Seattle’s Day Trip festival on July 28, NYLON catches up Character to talk being recognized in Berlin, making her mark on house music, and going to bed at a very un-top-DJ-like time.

How would you describe your sets?

A lot of DJs don’t play off four decks, but I do, because I use one for a capellas, one for tools, and another two for mixing. My sets are always going to be deep, groovy, and soulful. It’s always going to be underground street vibes. That’s what you can expect when you come to a HoneyLuv show.

What was the nightlife scene in Cleveland growing up?

I was only in Cleveland until I was 16, so the only nightlife I remember was a teen club at a bowling alley. I really didn’t see nightlife until I moved to the Washington area. Every weekend, I was in D.C. partying, meeting new people, listening to different types of music. That’s where I started to rediscover house music. When I was younger, my mom played it, but it wasn’t until I got older that I started to appreciate it more. I found my way back to the genre once I moved to Washington because there’s a thing called go-go music, which is a twist on house.

What kind of artists were you listening to?

Cajmere and Frankie Knuckles, and Louie Vega and David Morales. These are all people I listened to unknowingly when I was younger. I didn’t see any mainstream house artists who looked like me. But then I realized there were Black artists — they just were more underground. That’s what really sparked my interest in wanting to learn more and find artists like myself.

What was your first official gig as HoneyLuv?

It was at my friend’s brunch party in L.A. around 2019, at this place called Madera Kitchen. I was playing hip-hop and R&B. I think I was paid $100 to DJ for four hours.

What’s been the most memorable moment of your career?

Being able to travel to different countries and them knowing who I am — that’s insane to me. In Berlin, a few people at the gig I played at a club called Watergate came up to me like, “Oh my God, your music’s so amazing. It saved me.” I was super surprised.

What inspired you to start your label imprint and party series 4 Tha Luv?

It’s me making my mark on the house-music legacy and bringing my flair, style, and taste to it. Sometimes the industry is very competitive. The vision is to showcase other young artists in house music, maybe have some R&B or hip-hop artists come through. It’s for the love of music in general.

What is your perfect night out?

Going to a nice dinner. Having drinks with friends afterwards. Maybe going to more bars. And then going to my gig to go play for a few hours, and have fun there. Then right to my bed. If it’s just a regular day, I want to be in my bed before 11 p.m. Maybe even 10:00 on a good night. I do not stay out late unless I’m playing.