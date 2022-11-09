Everything We Know About SZA's New Album

The drought is finally over. After years of waiting, SZA is finally gearing up to release her highly anticipated sophomore record.

Rumored to be called SOS, the album is expected to arrive in Dec. 2022, though the notoriously wishy-washy singer has yet to officially confirm the details. Fans have started making their own interpretations through clues and hints that the singer has seemingly scattered in the recent music videos for her new singles, “Shirt” and “PSA.”

See everything we know so far about the album, including its rumored title, release date, features, and tracklist, ahead.

What is SZA’s new album called?

Official, confirmed details around SZA’s next album are scarce, though she has released a slew of hints about the project. One of the which pertains to the possible title of the record, which fans believe is called SOS. The rumored title is seen throughout the music video for “Shirt,” in which SZA is seen tattooing the letters on her wrist. Additionally, in the teaser for an unreleased track titled “PSA,” the video ends with a morse code message that spells out “SOS.” She has also included the same morse code in her Instagram bio.

Other rumored titles for the album include “No CTRL,” a phrase that’s also seen in the “Shirt” music video — though, if you ask us, feels a bit too on the nose to be the title of her next album. As for SZA herself, the singer has yet to confirm or deny any of these rumored names.

When will SZA’s new album be released?

Though it hasn’t been confirmed, it’s likely that SZA’s new album will finally arrive sometime during December 2022.

The singer appeared to hint at the album’s release date in the music video for “Shirt,” which included a brief cut scene to a car license plate that had the stickers “Dec. 2022.” While the date could also indicate the next single or video drop, fans have interpreted it as the release date for the entire project, given that the singer previously teased it could arrive “any day now.”

A still from the “Shirt” music video. YouTube

Who is featured on SZA’s new album?

SZA has largely kept mum on who will be featured on her new album. Ty Dolla Sign, who guested on “Hit Different,” is the only possible feature that’s been officially confirmed.

SZA also hinted at a possible collaboration with Doja Cat on the record at a festival performance in Spain earlier this year, though at the time, she teased it as part of her single “Shirt.” As we know now that the song has officially been released, Doja Cat isn’t featured on the song after all.

As for other behind-the-scenes collaborators, SZA will once again be teaming up with Carter Lang and Cody Jordan Fayne who helped craft 2017’s CTRL.

What songs will be included on SZA’s new album?

The official tracklist for SZA’s album hasn’t been released, but the singer has revealed a few tracks from the record. Recent single “Shirt” will be included, as will the unreleased song previewed at the end of the “Shirt” music video, which the singer has revealed to be titled “Blind.”

On Nov. 9, SZA teased yet another song from the record called “PSA” with a brief music video trailer. There’s no word on its release date, though it could very likely drop as soon as Friday, Nov. 11.

There’s also a good chance previously released singles “Hit Different,” “Good Days,” and “I Hate U” could also be included on the record’s final tracklist.