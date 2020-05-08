Taylor Swift Announces 'City Of Lover' Performance Special

Taylor Swift may have cancelled her 2020 touring dates out of COVID-19 safety concerns, but fans will still be able to experience some semblance of her live performance this May. Swift recorded a special performance in Paris, France back in September 2019, and now the special will air for a pandemic-era vicarious experience on May 17.

"I played this concert in September called the 'City of Lover' show, and it was in Paris," said Swift while announcing the music special on Good Morning America. "It was so much fun. It was a show that we actually put together to celebrate the Lover album coming out. And we filmed it! I'm really excited about it."

The show will be Swift's only performance this year; she's rescheduled all her 2020 dates for next year, and cancelled her semi-mysterious, festival-style events Lover Fest East and Lover Fest West. Not only does the "City of Lover" concert promise a full run-through of Lover, but also behind-the-scenes moments for a true, VIP feel.

"While we are all home, Taylor Swift and her family of fans will be able to have a moment together and experience a never-before-seen, intimate performance, and we are so thrilled to be able to offer this to our own family of viewers on ABC," said Eric Avram, VP talent and Booking at ABC Entertainment, in a statement via The Hollywood Reporter.

Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert will air on ABC on May 17 at 7 PM PST and be available the next day on demand, Hulu, and Disney+.