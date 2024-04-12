Fans Think Taylor Swift Will Be Lana Del Rey's Surprise Coachella Guest

The rumors are true: It seems Taylor Swift and beau Travis Kelce have made it down to Palm Springs for Coachella 2024.

The Daily Mail broke the news first that the two have rented out rooms at the uber private, members-only Madison Club in La Quinta, California, which is but a half-hour away by car to Coachella Valley. Per sources, Kelce chose the spot because of the great golf course, but more importantly, they’re allegedly excited catch friends Lana Del Rey, who’s headlining Friday night, and Bleachers — Jack Antonoff’s band — perform at the festival.

Which leads us to the inevitable question: Could Taylor Swift make a surprise appearance during Lana Del Rey’s set, and could we finally be getting the live performance of “Snow On The Beach”? Speculation already abounds on Reddit, X, and more, but we can’t also help but remember the numerous times we’ve been duped before. (Grammys 2024, anyone?) The good news is we’ll be on the ground (with artist passes) to scope out the scene, so stay tuned for updates.