Could There Be A Surprise Lana Del Rey & Taylor Swift Grammys Performance?

Officially, Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey aren’t scheduled to perform at the Grammys on Feb. 4, but we can’t help but wonder if a surprise duet might still be on the horizon. There’s some compelling evidence: For one, the two stars suspiciously arrived to the ceremony together (both fashionably late) in contrasting but coordinating colors; and two, they’re seated together.

A pre-ceremony photo that’s been circulating online shows that the two megastars will be sharing one of the best tables in the house, a.k.a., one that’s close to the stage ... for quick access in case of a last-minute “Snow On The Beach” performance, perhaps?

It’s due to be a momentous night for both Swift and Del Rey, either way. Swift is up for six awards, including in major categories Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year. There’s also a chance that Swift could beat the all-time record of most Album of the Year wins if she’s awarded the trophy this year; it would make it her fourth time taking home the title, breaking the tie she holds with Steve Wonder, Paul Simon, and Frank Sinatra.

Del Rey on the other hand is up for Song of the Year and Album of the Year, which, if she wins, would make it her first-ever Grammy.

See more pics of their entrance below.

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images