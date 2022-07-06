Taylor Swift Makes An Appearance In 'Amsterdam' Trailer

The first official trailer for the highly-anticipated Amsterdam is here. The film, from Silver Linings Playbook director David O. Russell, tells a somewhat true story and features a star-studded cast that includes Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Robert De Niro, Michael Shannon, Rami Malek, Mike Myers, and even Taylor Swift.

The trailer for the period piece teases that “a lot of this actually happened.” The film is described as an original crime epic about three close friends (Bale, Robbie and John David Washington) who find themselves at the center of “the most shocking secret plots in American history.”

The trailer opens with Rock’s character marveling over a “dead white man in a box,” before a voiceover from Bale explains how the three friends met and ended up in Amsterdam after being accused of killing someone (“which is not true,” he says).

Amsterdam is Russell’s first film since 2015’s Joy. In addition to Silver Linings Playbook, he also directed American Hustle. The movie hits theaters on November 4th. Catch the trailer, below: