What Beef? Taylor Swift Sings Along To Olivia Rodrigo’s Grammys “Vampire” Performance

Let the record show that NYLON was in the room to observe, firsthand, that Taylor Swift stood to sing along to Olivia Rodrigo’s performance of “Vampire” during the 2024 Grammys. While bopping and mouthing the words might seem like standard behavior during a music awards ceremony, this particular instance effectively squashes rumors of the alleged feud between the two singers.

Some background: After Rodrigo released her lead single from Guts in June 2023, fans began speculating that lyrics like “bloodsucker, fame f*cker, bleedin’ me dry like a goddamn vampire!” referred to Swift. (Fingers were also pointed at Rodrigo’s ex Zack Bia.) A few months later, Rodrigo said in an interview with The Guardian that she’d never reveal who any of her songs are about to avoid “pigeonholing” the meaning, but added that she was “very surprised” listeners thought Swift inspired the source material.

But all seems to be well, as Swift can be seen swaying to the song and, in a separate clip, singing along. (She also appears to be the only attendee on their feet for Rodrigo’s set.) A show of solidarity, to be sure, because you simply don’t listen to your enemy’s music enough to learn the lyrics — much less fist-pump to it, on live television, wearing black opera-length gloves.