Entertainment
Taylor Swift Sent Katy Perry's Daughter A Hand-Embroidered Gift
Time heals all feuds.
Katy Perry recently gave birth to her first child, Daisy Dove Bloom, with her fiancé Orlando. As friends often do, Taylor Swift sent the baby a special gift — a hand-embroidered blanket that says "Baby Bloom." Perry thanked the Folklore singer in an Instagram message, saying, "[H]ope it’s one she drags around for years till it becomes an unrecognizable shred that she keeps in her pocket as a teenager."
Perry even geo-tagged the post "Stream Folklore." It's hard to remember the two pop singers ever had bad blood. Swift also recently sent Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner a baby gift, seemingly nodding to the event on Folklore's "Invisible String," singing, "Cold was the steel of my axe to grind/For the boys who broke my heart/Now I send their babies presents."