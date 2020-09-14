Taylor Swift Sent Katy Perry's Daughter A Hand-Embroidered Gift

Katy Perry recently gave birth to her first child, Daisy Dove Bloom, with her fiancé Orlando. As friends often do, Taylor Swift sent the baby a special gift — a hand-embroidered blanket that says "Baby Bloom." Perry thanked the Folklore singer in an Instagram message, saying, "[H]ope it’s one she drags around for years till it becomes an unrecognizable shred that she keeps in her pocket as a teenager."

Perry even geo-tagged the post "Stream Folklore." It's hard to remember the two pop singers ever had bad blood. Swift also recently sent Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner a baby gift, seemingly nodding to the event on Folklore's "Invisible String," singing, "Cold was the steel of my axe to grind/For the boys who broke my heart/Now I send their babies presents." Time heals all feuds.