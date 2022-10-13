Taylor Swift's Best Collaborations

Entertainment
From Haim to Bon Iver.
When Taylor Swift joins forces with other musicians, she always produces something magical. On her upcoming tenth album, Midnights, Swift has teased several duets, including with fellow master songwriter Lana Del Rey. Read on for some of Swift’s most memorable collaborations:
The track may be forgotten for a reason, but we could never forget the lyrics, “I’m like eight foot four / Blonde hair to the floor / You shorties never thought I dreamed about rapping hardcore.”