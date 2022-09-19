Taylor Swift is preparing to release her tenth studio album, Midnights, and prefacing its arrival with a series of clues. After all, the 32-year-old singer loves a grand reveal. In years past, she’s dropped Easter eggs with hidden messages about her records prior to their release, and this time is no different. After announcing the album at the 2022 VMAs, Swift revealed that the project would drop at midnight on October 21. Until then, she’s building anticipation by slowly unveiling aspects of the album.

As many TikTokers have pointed out, what might look like a casual screenshot or promo video often reveals itself to be an exciting bit of information about the project. Most recently, a clever fan spotted Lana Del Rey’s name on an unconfirmed credits list for an unreleased track from the album, meaning we could finally hear a duet between the powerhouses, among other fun surprises.

With just around a month until the big reveal, we’ve broken down everything we know so far about Midnights — from its wistful references to time and mysterious collaborations, to its guest writers and tracklist.

Midnights is about a series of sleepless nights

Swift posted the first sneak peek of album art on Instagram along with a message of the record. The photo shows a closeup of Swift donning sparkly blue eyeshadow while looking down at a lit lighter. The caption reads, “Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight.”

Though Swift has not revealed what kept her awake on those nights, fans of the singer didn’t hesitate to share their theories. Some are hopeful that Swift will reveal that she is queer, a long-held fan theory that dates back to her friendship with Karlie Kloss. Swift has never addressed the rumors or spoken publicly about her sexuality, but many fans presume she’d dated the model and Dianna Agron.

Despite the probing, Swift has kept quiet about the direct inspiration for Midnight. However, in her album announcement, she did hint at reckoning of some kind. “We like awake in love and in fear, in turmoil and in tears,” she wrote. “We stare at walls and drink until they speak back. We twist in our self-made cages and pray that we aren’t — right in this minute — about to make some fate altering mistake.”

Lana Del Rey may be featured on Midnights

A fan may have revealed that Swift and Lana Del Rey will have a song together on Midnights. Per a now viral TikTok video, the fan made the discovery while scrolling through the lyrics website Genius, and noticed Del Rey’s name was attached to an unreleased and unconfirmed song from Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff titled “Tossing Turning Ticking.” Commenters have since pointed out that the Genius page has been removed, but if the intel is true, it would mark the first-ever collaboration between the two pop icons.

Jack Antonoff helped write Midnights

On Sept. 16, Swift posted a TikTok with behind-the-scenes footage that she called “the making of Midnights.” In one of the clips, Swift’s frequent writing partner and friend, Jack Antonoff, is seen bouncing around to a song and playing the piano, confirming his involvement on the record. Midnights will mark the sixth record the two have worked together on.

Unrelated to Antonoff, the video is also set to an unreleased song called “life you lead” by someone named NiceboyEd, as Stereogum also noted. Swift has not confirmed if she’s just a fan of the new artist, or if they are included on the album, too — or, more likely, if the snippet could actually be a teaser of Swift’s new music under a pseudonym — but the song’s wistful energy seems to perfectly capture the essence of Midnights.

There are 13 tracks on Midnights

When she announced the album, Swift revealed there were 13 tracks. Aside from the accidental leak of alleged song, “Tossing Turning Ticking,” the exact names are still under wraps.

The vinyl art for Midnights forms a clock

Ever the business woman, Swift has prepared four different versions of the Midnights record available for pre-order, with each one featuring a different design on both the front and back cover. It turns out there might’ve been some wider intention behind the creative decision.

On Sept. 16, Swift posted a TikTok explaining that the different designs actually connect when you put the vinyl sleeves together in a specific pattern, cleverly forming a clock. “So we have four different covers for the Midnights album,” she says. “If you turn them over there is obviously a back cover to each one of them. They’re each different. But what I wanted to show you is that if you put all the back covers together, she’s a clock.”