HBO’s The Idol is already shaping up to be the hottest television event of the summer. The Sam Levinson and Abel Tesfaye-created limited series — that hasn’t been without controversy — about the twisted love affair between a young, impressionable pop star and the sleazy cult leader she falls in love with (played by Tesfaye) is finally expected to premiere on June 6, following months of delay and an out-of-competition debut at the Cannes Film Festival.

Anticipation is sky-high thanks to its ensemble cast that’s chock-full of high-profile “It” musicians and actors, including BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Troye Sivan, Moses Sumney, Rachel Sennott, Hari Nef, and Lily Rose-Depp, who plays the show’s central character, the mononymous pop star Jocelyn.

Perhaps just as equally anticipated is the show’s official soundtrack, which will be executive produced and helmed by Tesfaye himself, working under his moniker The Weeknd. Since the show revolves around the music industry, there’s no doubt that the music will be on another level, and there are already rumored to be features from Jennie (yes, Blinks, you can scream!), and more.

Tesfaye has already teased that the soundtrack will take the form of a complete album that tells the story of the show, which has us doubly intrigued. Below, read on for everything we know so far about The Idol’s official soundtrack.

When is ‘The Idol’ soundtrack out?

The series officially premieres on HBO Max — or rather, just MAX — on June 6, so we’re assuming the soundtrack will also drop on the same date, if not around then. Currently, there’s no announced release date for the soundtrack.

Who’s featured on the soundtrack?

With Abel Tesfaye, fka The Weeknd, as the mastermind behind the soundtrack, we’re sure we’re going to hear a lot of The Weeknd. In fact, in an interview with Interview, Tesfaye revealed that The Idol’s official soundtrack will basically double as his next The Weeknd album (his alleged last “hurrah” under the moniker).

Per Tesfaye, the soundtrack will draws influences from The Wall, Prince’s Purple Rain, and Bowie, as well as the 2000 blaxpoitation film Shaft and its soundtrack by Isaac Hayes.

As far as who else will have a feature, well, likely most of the musician-heavy cast. There’s no official track list out yet, but Lily Rose-Depp, who plays the central pop star, Jocelyn, is confirmed to have at least one song, as does, allegedly, BLACKPINK’S Jennie. In fact, fans think they heard a snippet of her Idol collaboration with The Weeknd earlier in May when she DJed a party for Calvin Klein to celebrate the release of her capsule collection with the brand; she reportedly played the unreleased sensual R&B track for attendees ears’s only, though a short segment of the song was immediately posted online and started circulating on TikTok.

Our guesses for who else might be included on the soundtrack: Troye Sivan, playing Xander, Jocelyn’s creative director, Moses Sumney, playing a mysterious character named Isaak, and possibly Da'Vine Joy Randolph, who first made her mark on Broadway.

Are any songs already out?

“Double Fantasy,” The Weeknd’s nocturnal pop song with Future and the first official single from the show, is out now.