The world has waited long enough for The Weeknd to tour his After Hours album. After postponing his original After Hours arena tour in October 2021 in order to rework the show for a larger audience, the time has finally come. Presenting The Weeknd’s massive After Hours Til Dawn summer 2022 tour, the star’s first-ever global stadium tour that will be bringing to life his last two albums — After Hours and 2022’s Dawn FM — into one massive, dynamic, and world-building show. Additionally, Doja Cat will be tagging along for the ride.

Kicking off in his hometown of Toronto on July 8, the slew of shows will take the “Blinding Lights” singer to iconic venues throughout Canada and the U.S. including New York’s MetLife Stadium, Chicago’s Soldier Field, Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, and many more. Doja Cat is scheduled to open for the singer on all of the dates, making these shows feel like a too-good-to-be-true two-for-one special.

When The Weeknd first announced the postponement of his After Hours arena tour, he wrote on Instagram that he wanted “to do something bigger and special for you which requires special stadiums.” It appears he did just that, as a press release teases the new show will be “creating worlds within worlds [...] bringing these first two pieces of his trilogy to life.”

So far, only the dates for the North American leg of the tour have been released. Subsequent dates in Mexico, South America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East will be announced soon.

In the meantime, check out everything we know about attending the After Hours Til Dawn 2022 tour, including the announced dates so far, performance venues, and how to score tickets.

The Weeknd’s After Hours Til Dawn 2022 Tour Dates

U.S. & Canada 2022 Dates:

Fri, July 8 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

Thu, July 14 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

Sat, July 16 — New York, NY @ Metlife Stadium

Thu, July 21 — Boston, MA @ Gillette Stadium

Sun, July 24 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

Wed, July 27 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

Sat, July 30 — Washington, DC @ FedexField

Thu, Aug. 4 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

Sat, Aug. 6 — Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

Thu, Aug. 11 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Sun, Aug. 14 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

Thu, Aug. 18 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High

Sat, Aug. 20 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

Tue, Aug. 23 — Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

Thu, Aug. 25 — Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field

Sat, Aug. 27 — San Francisco, CA @ Levi's Stadium

Tue, Aug. 30 — Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

Fri, Sept. 2 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

Who is opening The Weeknd’s 2022 Tour?

Doja Cat will open the North American first leg of the After Hours Til Dawn Tour. Presumably, additional guests will be announced as subsequent legs of the tour are released.

How to buy tickets to The Weeknd’s 2022 Tour

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 10 a.m. local time. But before then, a slew of pre-sales will be available for qualifying fans to score tickets ahead of time.

Those who previously held tickets for the postponed After Hours arena tour in North America will have access to a special presale kicking off March 4. Those eligible will receive an email prior to the date with more information.

Verizon will offer an exclusive presale for the tour beginning on Monday, March 7 at 10 a.m. local time through Wednesday, March 9 at 10 p.m. local time. Those eligible will be required to connect their Verizon account to their Ticketmaster account to complete their purchase.

Finally, Spotify will offer a Fans First presale for The Weeknd’s top streams starting March 8.

The Weeknd has partnered with the United Nations World Food Programme, the largest humanitarian organization fighting global hunger, to donate $1 of every ticket sold in North America. Additionally, The Weeknd will contribute $500,000, and the Whole Food Program USA will contribute $1 million to the fund.