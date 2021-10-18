The Weeknd Postponed His After Hours Tour to 2022

The Weeknd is revamping his After Hours tour, and pushing the dates back until next year. This afternoon the singer-songwriter announced plans to re-work the highly-anticipated concert to suit a larger audience. On Instagram he wrote, “The tour dates are moving and will commence in the summer of 2022. Due to constraints of arenas and the demand for more shows I want to do something bigger and special for you which requires special stadiums.”

Fans were understandably upset and flooded the Blinding Lights' singer's post with comments expressing their disappointment. One user wrote, “Seems like we’re going to see him in 2089,” while another lamented, “I’ve had these tickets for three years now.” Some people shared messages of support and wrote about their excitement to see the final product, but most fans are getting antsy.

After all, this is his third time rescheduling the event. The tour was first announced in 2020, after the release of his fourth studio album of the same name. After Hours marked a new era for the artist, giving his traditionally hazy and soulful sound a pop-infused twist. Like his previous releases, After Hours was another fan favorite. In the past two years it’s won “Favorite Album — Soul and R&B” at the American Music Awards, “Top R&B Album” at the Billboard Music Awards, and “Album of the Year” at the Canadian Juno Awards.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions the singer originally planned to postpone until 2021, but with the end of the year quickly approaching another reset was inevitable. Nevertheless, people are ready to see the vision behind his audio-masterpiece. Though not much is known of the tour's next iteration, the singer did promise to prioritize his awaiting fans. “Current tickets will be refunded automatically and all ticket holders will be given priority to buy tickets for the stadium shows when they go on sale. New dates forthcoming,” he wrote.

To tide fans over until then, The Weeknd also posted a promo video to his Instagram feed. In it we see a view of earth from space, before zooming in on a radiant stadium, while the lyrics “you know I love it when you’re angry,” cheekily play in the background.

Watch the full teaser below!