Timothée Chalamet Will Star As A Young Willy Wonka In Origin Story Musical

Timothée Chalamet is headed into a world of pure imagination — as he will play Willy Wonka in Warner Bros’ forthcoming origin story about the iconic chocolatier, Wonka.

The film will be based on characters originally created by Roald Dahl, including Chalamet as the titular candy maker Wonka, first brought to life by Gene Wilder in 1971’s Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. Johnny Depp reprised the role for 2005’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, bringing the classic story to a new generation.

This iteration will reportedly focus on young Willy Wonka and his adventures prior to opening the world’s most famous chocolate factory. Sources told Deadline that Chalamet will be putting his singing and dancing skills to use for the first time on screen, with several musical numbers set to appear in the film; it’ll also reportedly be the first time that Charlie Bucket, the young protagonist from the earlier films, will not be featured.

The Oscar-nominated Chalamet will also be seen starring in Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune and Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch later this year.