K-pop phenoms TOMORROW X TOGETHER might have just wrapped their eight-city U.S. tour with a massive send-off at Washington, D.C.’s Capitol One Arena, but there are still memories to be relived before they head to Tokyo in early July — especially when those moments are history-making.

As the first K-pop band to play Madison Square Garden for two sold-out nights, the group shares an exclusive photo diary from their New York City shows earlier this month. (Another historical fact: They’re only the second K-pop artists to enter the Billboard 200 10 times.) Below, see behind-the-scenes images featuring Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai.

SOOBIN

Photo courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC and Madison Square Garden

“TOMORROW X TOGETHER rocked Madison Square Garden in New York for two sold-out nights, making history as the first-ever K-pop band to do so!”

YEONJUN

Photo courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC and Madison Square Garden

“We're all about being the voice of our generation.”

BEOMGYU

Photo courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC and Madison Square Garden

“Gen Z heartthrobs ready to ignite the stage!”

TAEHYUN

Photo courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC and Madison Square Garden

K-pop's visual storytellers put on an eye-catching feast for their fans, MOA, with a setlist that spans their dazzling discography.

HUENINGKAI

Photo courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC and Madison Square Garden

Iconic venue, iconic band, iconic music. TOMORROW X TOGETHER brought their A-game to Madison Square Garden.