Entertainment
TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Photo Diary From Their History-Making New York Shows — EXCLUSIVE
Shot over two sold-out nights at Madison Square Garden.
K-pop phenoms TOMORROW X TOGETHER might have just wrapped their eight-city U.S. tour with a massive send-off at Washington, D.C.’s Capitol One Arena, but there are still memories to be relived before they head to Tokyo in early July — especially when those moments are history-making.
As the first K-pop band to play Madison Square Garden for two sold-out nights, the group shares an exclusive photo diary from their New York City shows earlier this month. (Another historical fact: They’re only the second K-pop artists to enter the Billboard 200 10 times.) Below, see behind-the-scenes images featuring Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai.
SOOBIN
“TOMORROW X TOGETHER rocked Madison Square Garden in New York for two sold-out nights, making history as the first-ever K-pop band to do so!”
YEONJUN
“We're all about being the voice of our generation.”
BEOMGYU
“Gen Z heartthrobs ready to ignite the stage!”
TAEHYUN
K-pop's visual storytellers put on an eye-catching feast for their fans, MOA, with a setlist that spans their dazzling discography.
HUENINGKAI
Iconic venue, iconic band, iconic music. TOMORROW X TOGETHER brought their A-game to Madison Square Garden.