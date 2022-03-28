Uma Thurman's Oscar Look Paid Homage To Mia Wallace

At the 2022 Oscars, Uma Thurman paid sartorial homage to her Pulp Fiction character, Mia Wallace. Thurman joined her John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson, her co-stars in the 1994 Quentin Tarantino-directed classic on-stage to present the award for Best Actor in a Lead Role (Will Smith, for King Richard).

Thurman wore a silk, white button up shirt paired with a long black silk skirt by Bottega Veneta, in reference to her character’s iconic white shirt and black pant combo from the film. Thurman was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role.