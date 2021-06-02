The makers behind their wildly popular year-end Wrapped franchise is back with another sharable experience that aims to tell you more about your listening habits. Spotify has released Only You, a new global campaign that aims to celebrate everyone’s individual listening patterns and arrives with six new personalized playlists and a custom in-app experience to enjoy.

Only You is similar to Wrapped in that it also creates a mix of one’s favorite artists and tracks. However this iteration is focused on how you listen to music instead of what you listen to the most. One of the new playlists called “Dream Dinner Party” asks users to choose three artists, then generates a custom Spotify mix to set the vibe. Another reads your musical birth chart — Olivia Rodrigo sun, moon and rising, anyone?

Below are the five other playlist options Only You offers, and be sure to visit Spotify to discover your new playlists.

Your Audio Birth Chart

This playlist is a spin on your astrological “Big Three.” According to Spotify, “Your Sun sign details the artist you listened to most over the last six months. Your Moon sign demonstrates an artist you listen to that best shows your emotional or vulnerable side.” Finally, “Your Rising sign brings it all together with an artist you’ve recently connected with.”

Your Artist Pairs

The Artists Pairs feature combines two musicians you’ve listened to recently. According to the streamer, this playlist shows “your range of listening interests.”

Your Song Year

This playlist combines music from different genres to show, “how you’ve musically traveled through different time periods with music.”

Your Time of Day

Did you know your listening patterns change depending on the time of day? According to Spotify, this playlist helps users “discover the music and podcast content you listen to at certain times, whether early in the morning or late at night.”

Your Genres/Topics

The last playlist combines music and podcasts that are uniquely yours.

Spotify also released a new in-app feature called “Blend” which curates a playlist based on two users' music tastes. According to the press release it makes it easier for users to “connect, discover, and share the music they love with one another.”

All one has to do is tap “Create Blend,” then invite a friend (who also has Spotify), and the app will create a special mix of songs that you’ll both love. This feature is still in Beta mode, but is expected to be updated daily.