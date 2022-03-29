Everything Coming to Netflix April 2022

April is almost here, which means rainy days are right around the corner. Netflix, as always, is prepared to keep us company with a new slate of television series and films. Next month the streamer will release a bunch of options to watch, if the changing temperatures keep you indoors.

Netflix is starting the month off with a new “VCR-styled” comedy series called Celeb Five: Behind The Curtain. The series premieres on April 1st, and follows the “private discussions of comedians,” through skits, bits, and improv sets. However, if you’re less in the mood for comedy and more interested in spring cleaning, the streamer has you covered. Season 2 of Reese Witherspoon's show, Get Organized With The Home Edit, premieres on the first as well.

On April 6th Netflix is releasing a new reality dating show called, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move on, which comes from the producers of Love is Blind. But the reality show fun doesn't stop there! Viewers can expect to see Season 5 of Selling Sunset next month as well.

Among the long list of new additions are two highly-anticipated docu-series. First up is, White Hot: The Rise and Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch which premieres on the 14th. Two weeks later Netflix will drop The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes, which looks into the late actress's mysterious death.

Netflix is closing the month with the final season of Grace and Frankie, along with the final chapter of Ozark. Look below, for a list of everything else coming to the streamer.

April 1st

A Cinderella Story (2004)

Abby Hatcher (Season 2)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood (2022) - Netflix Original

Argo (2012) – Thriller biopic on a CIA agent posing as a Hollywood producer scouting a location for a science fiction film in Tehran. Winner of 3 Oscars and frequently comes and goes from Netflix.

Battle: Freestyle (Season 1) - Netflix original

Beyblade: Burst Surge (Season 1) –

Blade Movie Trilogy:

Blade 1 (1998)

Blade II (2002)

Blade: Trinity (2004)

Blow (2001)

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Captain Nova (2022) – Netflix Original

Catch and Release (2006)

Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain (2022) - Netflix Original

CoComelon (Season 5)

Delta Farce (2007)

Eagle Eye (2008)

Forever Out of My League / Sempre più bello (2022) - Netflix Original

Four Brothers (2005)

Full Metal Jacket (1987)

Get Organized with The Home Edit (Season 2) - Netflix Original

Grown Ups (2010)

Heartland (Season 14)

Her (2013)

How To Train Your Dragon (2010)

Inception (2010)

Love Actually (2003)

Molly’s Game (2017) – Jessica Chastain stars in this biopic on Molly Bloom who ran some of the most high-stakes poker games.

Monster-in-Law (2005)

New York Minute (2004)

Oddbods (Season 3)

Pedro el escamoso (Season 1)

Polly Pocket (Season 5)

Rumor Has It… (2005)

Puss in Boots (2011)

Rurouni Kenshin (2012)

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Shrek Forever After: The Final Chapter (2010)

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

The Blind Side (2009)

The Bubble (2022) - Netflix Original

The Last Bus (Season 1) - Netflix Original

The Nut Job (2013)

The Rental (2020)

The Ring (2002)

Tiger & Bunny: The Beginning

Tiger & Bunny: The Rising (2014)

We The Animals (2018)

Welcome to Eden (Season 1) - Netflix Original

Welcome to Waikiki (Season 1)

April 4th

Better Call Saul (Season 5) – After two years of waiting, we’ll get to see the latest season of Better Call Saul ahead of the final season airing in late April on AMC.

April 5th

Black Dog: Being A Teacher (Season 1)

Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy (2022) - Netflix Original, Stand-up

April 6th

Dasvi (2022).

Furioza (2022) - Netflix Original

Green Mothers Club (Season 1) - Netflix Original

Jimmy Saville: A British Horror Story (Season 1) - Netflix Original

Michela Giraud: The Truth, I Swear! (2022) - Netflix Original, Stand-up special

Pálpito (Season 1) - Netflix Original

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (Season 1) - Netflix Original

April 7th

Deck the Halls

Queen of the South (Season 5)

Return to Space (Season 1) - Netflix Original

Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star (Season 1) - Netflix Original

April 8th

Barbie It Takes Two (Season 1)

Dancing on Glass (2022) - Netflix Original

Dirty Lines (Season 1) - Netflix Original

Elite (Season 5) - Netflix Original

Green Eggs & Ham (Season 2) - Netflix Original

Metal Lords (2022) - Netflix Original

Tiger & Bunny (Season 2) - Netflix Original

Yaksha: Ruthless Operations (2022) - Netflix Original

April 9th

My Liberation Notes (Season 1) N – Korean drama about three siblings seeking to break out of the day-to-day monotony of adulthood.

Our Blues (Season 1) N – K-drama series.

April 10th

Nightcrawler (2014) – Din Gilroy directs this crime thriller that sees Jake Gyllenhaal plays a man who worms his way into the world of crime journalism.

The Call (2013) – Halle Berry stars in this thriller about a 911 operator working over the phone with an abducted teen to stop a serial killer.

April 12th

Hard Cell (Season 1) N – British comedian Catherine Tate will play multiple characters in this mockumentary series set in a prison.

The Creature Cases (Season 1) N – From the creator of The Octonauts comes a new animated series following Sam Snow and Kit Casey solving mysteries.

April 13th

Almost Happy (Season 2) - Netflix Original

Our Great National Parks (Season 1) - Netflix Original

Smother-in-Law (Season 1) - Netflix Original

The Taming of The Shrew (2022) - Netflix Original

Today We Fix the World (2022) - Netflix Original

April 14th

Ultraman (Season 2) - Netflix Original

Anatomy of a Scandal (Limited Series) - Netflix Original

Choose or Die (2022) - Netflix Original

Heirs to the Land (Season 1) - Netflix Original

Lego: City (Multiple Seasons)

Mai (Season 1) - Netflix Original

One Piece Film Z (2012)

Strawberry Shortcake Berry in the Big City (Season 1)

April 16th

LEGO Friends: Girls on a Mission (Season 1-4)

Ouija: Origin of Evil (2016)

The Man of God (2022) - Netflix Original

Van Helsing (Season 5) - Netflix Original

April 19th

Battle Kitty (Season 1) - Netflix Original, interactive series

White Hot: The Rise and Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch (2022) - Netflix Original Documentary

April 20th

Russian Doll (Season 2) - Netflix Original

The Marked Heart (Season 1) - Netflix Original

The Turning Point (2022) - Netflix Original

Yakamoz S-245 / An Undersea Story (Season 1) - Netflix Original

April 21st

All About Gila (2022) - Netflix Original, Stand-up

He’s Expecting (Season 1) - Netflix Original

April 22nd

Along for the Ride (2022) - Netflix Original

Heartstopper (Season 1) - Netflix Original

Selling Sunset (Season 5) - Netflix Original

The Seven Lives of Lea (Season 1) - Netflix Original

April 25th

Big Eyes (2014)

April 26th

David Spade: Nothing Personal (2022) - Netflix Original, Stand-up

April 27th

Bullsh*t The Game Show (Season 1) - Netflix Original

Komi Can’t Communicate (Season 2) - Netflix Original

Silverton Siege (2022) - Netflix Original

The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes (2022) - Netflix Original –

April 28th

Bubble (2022) - Netflix Original

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles (Season 1) - Netflix Original

April 29th