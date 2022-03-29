Entertainment
Everything Coming to Netflix April 2022
Including ‘Selling Sunset’ season 5, a Jessica Chastain film and the final season of ‘Ozark.’
April is almost here, which means rainy days are right around the corner. Netflix, as always, is prepared to keep us company with a new slate of television series and films. Next month the streamer will release a bunch of options to watch, if the changing temperatures keep you indoors.
Netflix is starting the month off with a new “VCR-styled” comedy series called Celeb Five: Behind The Curtain. The series premieres on April 1st, and follows the “private discussions of comedians,” through skits, bits, and improv sets. However, if you’re less in the mood for comedy and more interested in spring cleaning, the streamer has you covered. Season 2 of Reese Witherspoon's show, Get Organized With The Home Edit, premieres on the first as well.
On April 6th Netflix is releasing a new reality dating show called, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move on, which comes from the producers of Love is Blind. But the reality show fun doesn't stop there! Viewers can expect to see Season 5 of Selling Sunset next month as well.
Among the long list of new additions are two highly-anticipated docu-series. First up is, White Hot: The Rise and Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch which premieres on the 14th. Two weeks later Netflix will drop The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes, which looks into the late actress's mysterious death.
Netflix is closing the month with the final season of Grace and Frankie, along with the final chapter of Ozark. Look below, for a list of everything else coming to the streamer.
April 1st
- A Cinderella Story (2004)
- Abby Hatcher (Season 2)
- Any Given Sunday (1999)
- Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood (2022) - Netflix Original
- Argo (2012) – Thriller biopic on a CIA agent posing as a Hollywood producer scouting a location for a science fiction film in Tehran. Winner of 3 Oscars and frequently comes and goes from Netflix.
- Battle: Freestyle (Season 1) - Netflix original
- Beyblade: Burst Surge (Season 1) –
- Blade Movie Trilogy:
- Blade 1 (1998)
- Blade II (2002)
- Blade: Trinity (2004)
- Blow (2001)
- Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
- Captain Nova (2022) – Netflix Original
- Catch and Release (2006)
- Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain (2022) - Netflix Original
- CoComelon (Season 5)
- Delta Farce (2007)
- Eagle Eye (2008)
- Forever Out of My League / Sempre più bello (2022) - Netflix Original
- Four Brothers (2005)
- Full Metal Jacket (1987)
- Get Organized with The Home Edit (Season 2) - Netflix Original
- Grown Ups (2010)
- Heartland (Season 14)
- Her (2013)
- How To Train Your Dragon (2010)
- Inception (2010)
- Love Actually (2003)
- Molly’s Game (2017) – Jessica Chastain stars in this biopic on Molly Bloom who ran some of the most high-stakes poker games.
- Monster-in-Law (2005)
- New York Minute (2004)
- Oddbods (Season 3)
- Pedro el escamoso (Season 1)
- Polly Pocket (Season 5)
- Rumor Has It… (2005)
- Puss in Boots (2011)
- Rurouni Kenshin (2012)
- Saving Private Ryan (1998)
- Shrek Forever After: The Final Chapter (2010)
- Sherlock Holmes (2009)
- Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011)
- Something’s Gotta Give (2003)
- The Blind Side (2009)
- The Bubble (2022) - Netflix Original
- The Last Bus (Season 1) - Netflix Original
- The Nut Job (2013)
- The Rental (2020)
- The Ring (2002)
- Tiger & Bunny: The Beginning
- Tiger & Bunny: The Rising (2014)
- We The Animals (2018)
- Welcome to Eden (Season 1) - Netflix Original
- Welcome to Waikiki (Season 1)
April 4th
- Better Call Saul (Season 5) – After two years of waiting, we’ll get to see the latest season of Better Call Saul ahead of the final season airing in late April on AMC.
April 5th
- Black Dog: Being A Teacher (Season 1)
- Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy (2022) - Netflix Original, Stand-up
April 6th
- Dasvi (2022).
- Furioza (2022) - Netflix Original
- Green Mothers Club (Season 1) - Netflix Original
- Jimmy Saville: A British Horror Story (Season 1) - Netflix Original
- Michela Giraud: The Truth, I Swear! (2022) - Netflix Original, Stand-up special
- Pálpito (Season 1) - Netflix Original
- The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (Season 1) - Netflix Original
April 7th
- Deck the Halls
- Queen of the South (Season 5)
- Return to Space (Season 1) - Netflix Original
- Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star (Season 1) - Netflix Original
April 8th
- Barbie It Takes Two (Season 1)
- Dancing on Glass (2022) - Netflix Original
- Dirty Lines (Season 1) - Netflix Original
- Elite (Season 5) - Netflix Original
- Green Eggs & Ham (Season 2) - Netflix Original
- Metal Lords (2022) - Netflix Original
- Tiger & Bunny (Season 2) - Netflix Original
- Yaksha: Ruthless Operations (2022) - Netflix Original
April 9th
- My Liberation Notes (Season 1) N – Korean drama about three siblings seeking to break out of the day-to-day monotony of adulthood.
- Our Blues (Season 1) N – K-drama series.
April 10th
- Nightcrawler (2014) – Din Gilroy directs this crime thriller that sees Jake Gyllenhaal plays a man who worms his way into the world of crime journalism.
- The Call (2013) – Halle Berry stars in this thriller about a 911 operator working over the phone with an abducted teen to stop a serial killer.
April 12th
- Hard Cell (Season 1) N – British comedian Catherine Tate will play multiple characters in this mockumentary series set in a prison.
- The Creature Cases (Season 1) N – From the creator of The Octonauts comes a new animated series following Sam Snow and Kit Casey solving mysteries.
April 13th
- Almost Happy (Season 2) - Netflix Original
- Our Great National Parks (Season 1) - Netflix Original
- Smother-in-Law (Season 1) - Netflix Original
- The Taming of The Shrew (2022) - Netflix Original
- Today We Fix the World (2022) - Netflix Original
April 14th
- Ultraman (Season 2) - Netflix Original
- Anatomy of a Scandal (Limited Series) - Netflix Original
- Choose or Die (2022) - Netflix Original
- Heirs to the Land (Season 1) - Netflix Original
- Lego: City (Multiple Seasons)
- Mai (Season 1) - Netflix Original
- One Piece Film Z (2012)
- Strawberry Shortcake Berry in the Big City (Season 1)
April 16th
- LEGO Friends: Girls on a Mission (Season 1-4)
- Ouija: Origin of Evil (2016)
- The Man of God (2022) - Netflix Original
- Van Helsing (Season 5) - Netflix Original
April 19th
- Battle Kitty (Season 1) - Netflix Original, interactive series
- White Hot: The Rise and Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch (2022) - Netflix Original Documentary
April 20th
- Russian Doll (Season 2) - Netflix Original
- The Marked Heart (Season 1) - Netflix Original
- The Turning Point (2022) - Netflix Original
- Yakamoz S-245 / An Undersea Story (Season 1) - Netflix Original
April 21st
- All About Gila (2022) - Netflix Original, Stand-up
- He’s Expecting (Season 1) - Netflix Original
April 22nd
- Along for the Ride (2022) - Netflix Original
- Heartstopper (Season 1) - Netflix Original
- Selling Sunset (Season 5) - Netflix Original
- The Seven Lives of Lea (Season 1) - Netflix Original
April 25th
- Big Eyes (2014)
April 26th
- David Spade: Nothing Personal (2022) - Netflix Original, Stand-up
April 27th
- Bullsh*t The Game Show (Season 1) - Netflix Original
- Komi Can’t Communicate (Season 2) - Netflix Original
- Silverton Siege (2022) - Netflix Original
- The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes (2022) - Netflix Original –
April 28th
- Bubble (2022) - Netflix Original
- Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles (Season 1) - Netflix Original
April 29th
- Grace and Frankie (Season 7) - Netflix Original
- Honeymoon with My Mother (2022) - Netflix Original
- Ozark (Season 4 – Part 2) - Netflix Original
- Rumspringa (2022) - Netflix Original
- YOUTH v GOV (2020) – Documentary from Christi Cooper.