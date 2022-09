Everything Coming To Netflix In October 2022

Fall is right around the corner, and as we get ready to spend more time indoors Netflix has prepared a mix of new programs to keep us company. Next month the streamer will drop over 50 television shows and films, ranging from classic throwbacks to new documentaries, comedy specials, and original series.

On October 1st, Netflix will release the classic rom-com turned spy mission, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, starring Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, along with the classic action-comedy Rush Hour, starring Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker. The following week brings the bone-chilling documentary, Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes, along with the re-booted reality series, The Mole, and Mila Kunis’ psychological thriller, Luckiest Girl Alive.

On October 18th, fans of LiSA, the Anime Song Queen, can watch the documentary LiSA: Another Great Day, which chronicles the artist's 10th-anniversary project. And on October 28th, Big Mouth returns for its 6th and final season.

Keep reading for a full list of everything coming to Netflix in October.

October 1st

Call Me By Your Name

City Slickers

Land of the Lost

Last Seen Alive

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 3

Walking Tall

October 2nd

Forever Queens (Season 1) - Netflix Original Series

October 3rd

Chip and Potato (Season 4 ) - Netflix Original Kids Series

Jexi

October 4th

Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester Netflix Original Special –

October 5th

Bling Empire (Season 3) - Netflix Original Series

High Water (Season 1) - Netflix Original Series

Jumping from High Places - Netflix Original Film

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone - Netflix Original Film

Nailed It! (Season 7) - Netflix Original Series

Togo - Netflix Original Film

October 6th

Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake (Season 1) - Netflix Original Documentary

The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo - Netflix Original Documentary

October 7th

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes - Netflix Original Documentary

Glitch (Season 1) - Netflix Original Series

Luckiest Girl Alive - Netflix Original Film

Man on Pause (Season 1) - Netflix Original Series

Oddballs (Season 1) - Netflix Original Kids Series

The Midnight Club (Season 1) - Netflix Original Series

The Mole (Season 1) – Netflix Original Series

The Redeem Team - Netflix Original Documentary

October 10th

Spirit Rangers - Netflix Original Series

October 11th

Someone Borrowed - Netflix Original Film

The Cage (Season 1) - Netflix Original Series

October 12th

Belascoarán, PI (Season 1) - Netflix Original Series

Easy-Bake Battle: The Home Cooking Competition (Season 1) - Netflix Original Series

October 13th

Dead End: Paranormal Park (Season 2) - Netflix Original Kids Series

The Playlist (Season 1) - Netflix Original Series

October 14th

Everything Calls for Salvation (Season 1) - Netflix Original Series

Holy Family (Season 1) - Netflix Original Series

The Curse of Bridge Hollow - Netflix Original Film

October 17th

Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant (Season 2) - Netflix Original Series

October 18th

Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy - Netflix Original Special

LiSA: Another Great Day (2022) - Netflix Original Special

Somebody Feed Phil (Season 6) - Netflix Original Documentary

Unsolved Mysteries (Volume 3) - Netflix Original Documentary

October 19th

The School for Good and Evil - Netflix Original Movie

October 21st

Barbarians (Season 2) - Netflix Original Series

Descendant - Netflix Original Documentary

From Scratch (Season 1) - Netflix Original Series

October 25th

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (Season 1) - Netflix Original Series

October 26th

Robbing Mussolini - Netflix Orignal Film

The Good Nurse - Netflix Original Film

October 27th

Daniel Spellbound (Season 1) - Netflix Original Series

Romantic Killer (Season 1) - Netflix Original Series

October 28th