Paramore, My Chemical Romance To Headline When We Were Young's 2022 Festival

Warped Tour might be dead, but that doesn’t mean your dreams to relive its glory days have to be, too. When We Were Young, the gritty rock festival that debuted in 2017 in Santa Ana, CA, has announced a truly bonkers 2022 lineup that includes pretty much every band that you would’ve seen on the Vans-sponsored extravaganza — and more.

Paramore and My Chemical Romance will headline the one-day event, with a robust supporting bill including Avril Lavigne, Bright Eyes, Boys Like Girls, Taking Back Sunday, The Used, and more. That’s just a very small taste of the festival’s wild lineup which spans over 50 acts and includes pop-punk newcomers like TikTok stars Lil Huddy and JXDN, as well as some wildcard acts like U.K. synth-pop group Wolf Alice. So every generation of emo-pop lovers — yes, even the ones who don’t know the the classics — is pretty much guaranteed to have a great time.

When We Were Young’s 2022 festival will kick off in October, this time in Las Vegas. For everything we know so far about the festival, including the exact date and how to buy tickets, read on below.

When We Were Young Festival Dates & Location

When We Were Young takes place Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the open-air venue Las Vegas Festival Grounds in Las Vegas, NV.

When We Were Young Festival Lineup

All the greatest hits from emo-pop’s heyday are expected to grace the festival’s stages.

My Chemical Romance and Paramore will headline the one-day festival alongside a supporting bill that’s also not to be scoffed at. Avril Lavigne, Bright Eyes, Jimmy Eat World, Bring Me The Horizon, A Day To Remember, The Used, Dashboard Confessional, Taking Back Sunday, Boys Like Girls, and many, many more will also perform.

The lineup doesn’t just stop at throwback bands, either. Gen Z pop-punk stars including Lil Huddy and Jxdn, and rising tween punk group The Linda Lindas, are also in the mix. See the (pretty bonkers) lineup, below.

LiveNation

How To Buy When We Were Young Festival Tickets

Registration for presale access is open now on its website. Presale begins Friday, January 21, 2022 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET with tickets starting at $224.99.