Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Speak Out After Astroworld Festival Tragedy

On Friday, Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival at NRG Park in his hometown of Houston, Texas turned deadly, with eight reported deaths and many more injured in the overcrowded arena. Among the dead were a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old, in addition to other victims in their 20s.

Graphic videos from the concert show people passing out, being crushed together and trampled under the surging crowd, with many concertgoers crying out for help and begging concert staff to stop the show. The show reportedly went on for 40 minutes after initial reports of attendees being injured reached medics. Scott has been criticized for not stopping the performance early enough, and seeming to not notice what was happening.

On Saturday, Scott posted on Twitter and Instagram about the “mass casualty” event, writing in one post that he was “absolutely devastated” by the occurrence.

“I am absolutely devastated by what took place last night,” Scott wrote on Twitter. “My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need.”

On Saturday night, Scott shared multiple, black-and-white, front-facing camera stories to Instagram, rubbing his forehead as he tried to clarify that he did not know the severity of the situation while he was performing. "Any time I could make out, you know, anything that's going on, you know, I just stopped my show and, you know, helped them get the help they need," Scott says in the video.

Scott has now cancelled his headlining performance at this weekend’s Day N Vegas Festival, Variety reports, saying that he is “too distraught to play.” He also will provide full refunds for all attendees who bought tickets to Astroworld.

Kylie Jenner, who is currently pregnant and was in attendance at Astroworld with her and Scott’s 3-year-old daughter Stormi, also shared a statement to social media.

“Travis and I are broken and devastated,” Jenner wrote in a post shared to Instagram Stories on Saturday. “My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in anyway by yesterday’s events. And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community.”

Jenner then went on to address criticisms that Scott should have stopped the show sooner, and videos that seem to show him continuing to perform despite witnessing an unconscious person being carried out of the crowd. She herself was criticized for posting images to Instagram that showed an ambulance struggling to get through the crowd.

“I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing,” Jenner wrote. “I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted.”

Investigations are currently taking place into why things happened the way they did. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner has reportedly defended letting the show continue, saying that an abrupt halt could have caused a riot. He also reportedly said the festival was not understaffed and the amount of officers on site should have been sufficient to handle the 50,000 person crowd.

The second night of the concert, which also featured performances by Lil Baby, SZA and an appearance by Drake, was cancelled. The first lawsuit against Scott and Live Nation has already been filed.