Claire Valentine

Entertainment

From 'Work It' To 'Honey,' 13 Dance Movies To Stream

The feel-good Netflix original, 'Work It,' nails the teen dance movie formula. Here are 13 more classic films like it to stream right now.

Columbia Pictures

Center Stage, 2000

The classic Nicholas Hytner movie about a group of young dancers at the fictitious American Ballet Academy in New York City is the film that started the 2000s teen dance drama boom.

Available on: Amazon Prime

Honey, 2003

Honey was both a cultural reset and a vehicle for Jessica Alba's abs. With cameos from Missy Elliott, Jadakiss, and Ginuwine, this classic 2003 film is the perfect place to start a dance movie marathon.

Available on: Amazon Prime.

