From 'Work It' To 'Honey,' 13 Dance Movies To Stream

Entertainment
The feel-good Netflix original, 'Work It,' nails the teen dance movie formula. Here are 13 more classic films like it to stream right now.
The classic Nicholas Hytner movie about a group of young dancers at the fictitious American Ballet Academy in New York City is the film that started the 2000s teen dance drama boom.
Available on: Amazon Prime
Honey was both a cultural reset and a vehicle for Jessica Alba's abs. With cameos from Missy Elliott, Jadakiss, and Ginuwine, this classic 2003 film is the perfect place to start a dance movie marathon.
Available on: Amazon Prime.