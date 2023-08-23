I remember exactly where I was and what I was doing the first time I heard Sexyy Red’s “Pound Town.” It’s hard not to; the St. Louis rapper’s now infamous track, which immediately drew the attention of everyone from Halle Bailey to Nicki Minaj, is a certified shock (and horny) masterpiece. Over a prowling Tay Keith beat, Red delivers riotously bawdy lyrics describing body parts that are not fit to print here with lackadaisical, almost nonchalant, ease. “Did she just say that?” the song gets you wondering. “Hold on, let me play that back.”

Now, “Pound Town” has been streamed over 15 million times on Spotify, and has made Red into one of this summer’s breakout stars. Following the viral success of “Pound Town” (which produced a sequel, “Pound Town 2,” featuring Minaj), subsequent songs of hers — like the howling “SkeeYee” and “Looking For The Hoes (Ain’t My Fault)” — have taken off, too. The recurring theme on all the tracks is her brazen, IDGAF rapping that’s not only hilarious, but also refreshing dose of personality.

Below, get to know the rising rapper as she takes on the NYLON 19 and talks about everything from astrology to her dream music festival lineup and her go-to fast food order.

1 What’s your astrological sign (and do you believe in it)? Aries. Yes.

2 Do you believe in ghosts, (and have you ever seen one)? Yes, I’ve seen some shadows.

3 What’s your go-to drink order? (And if it's boozy, what’s your go-to hangover cure?) Belaire.

4 Who would be the three headliners of the music festival of your dreams? Chief Keef, Webbie, and Boosie.

5 What's the weirdest snack that you make? Hamburger with syrup.

6 What's a bad habit of yours that you've been meaning to fix? I bite my nails.

7 What was the last internet rabbit hole you went down? People on Reddit telling their secrets.

8 Describe your worst date in three words. Never the F*ck Again.

9 What was the last DM you received? “You’re a bad motherf*cker.”

10 If you could be in any music video, what would it be? Nelly's “Hot In Herre.”

11 What was your first concert, and what are your memories of it? Super Jam in St. Louis.

12 What was your favorite movie as a kid? Bratz: The Movie or Barbie.

13 What was your teenage AIM screen name? What lyrics would make up your AIM away message today? Prettydollface. Soulja Boy’s “Pretty Boy Swag.”

14 What piece of clothing from high school do you wish you kept today? A True Religion jogger set.

15 What is one thing everyone should buy that is under $10? Condoms.

16 What is one question you never want to be asked again? “What’s your real name?”

17 What reality show would you most like to appear on? Love After Lockup.

18 What is your best beauty tip or trick? Cutting the ends of my weave to make it even.