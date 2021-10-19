Willow & Avril Lavigne's Very 2000s Music Video For “Grow” Is Finally Here

Entertainment
The pair are supersized — literally — in the music video for their fan-favorite anthem.
Willow has finally released the pop-punk visual for her song “G R O W,” featuring Avril Lavigne from her latest album lately, I feel EVERYTHING.
The crashing guitar anthem, which quickly became a fan-favorite soon after its release, is all about making room to grow emotionally — and in the video, Willow takes the lesson literally as she becomes a supersized version of herself in the streets of Los Angeles.