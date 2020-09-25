All The Witchy Films To Stream This Fall

Entertainment
It's officially autumn, so you know what that means: the countdown to Halloween has commenced. Giving spooky season the respect it deserves is crucial, which is why we've rounded up the best the witch film canon has to offer.
An American ballet student enrolls in a prestigious Berlin dance academy. There's just one minor caveat — the institution is run by a coven of witches. The 2018 remake of Dario Argento's 1977 supernatural masterpiece stars Dakota Johnson and Tilda Swinton in three separate roles. Like we said, witchcraft! (Amazon Prime)
POV: you're a teenage girl living on the edge of the New England woods with your God-fearing family and sinister black ram in the 1630s, and you're all being terrorized by a malevolent witch. (Hulu, Amazon Prime)