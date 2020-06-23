The size-inclusive luxury online retailer 11 Honoré has released its first private label collection on Tuesday. Totaling 24 pieces starting at $168 and released across three drops, the first launch from the in-house line includes 11 garments, ranging from slip dresses to satin pants in sizes 12 through 26.

"As a plus-size woman with a deep adoration of fashion, I've been faced with the false idea that a plus-size brand could not be stylish, fashion-forward, and with an impeccable and consistent fit," said designer Danielle Williams Eke in an official statement. "This collection embodies a modern mix of timeless and chic silhouettes, with thoughtful details and a fit that reaches a range of shapes and sizes. We have sourced the most luxurious fabrics and implemented stretch, exactly where you would appreciate it most."

Prior to diving into its own collection, 11 Honoré has spent the last three years bringing luxury clothing in extended sizes to a much-needed market. The company has worked with such designers as Cynthia Rowley, VEDA, Rachel Comey, Diane von Furstenberg, and more to offer stylish apparel in sizes 12 and up.

"I kept a very open line of communication with brands that may have said things that were inappropriate, brands that may have not agreed with wanting to dress this customer but have come full-circle and are dressing this customer now," founder and CEO Patrick Herning told Fashionista in January. "We're meant to be an inclusive platform and with that comes a narrative of kindness. If you're not ready now, you know what? I'm going to continue to be persistent. I'm going to stay in your face until you're ready — but when you are ready, we're going to be ready for you."

See more of 11 Honoré's new collection below, and shop it on its website now.

Courtesy of 11 Honoré

Courtesy of 11 Honoré

Courtesy of 11 Honoré

Courtesy of 11 Honoré

Courtesy of 11 Honoré

Courtesy of 11 Honoré

Courtesy of 11 Honoré

Courtesy of 11 Honoré