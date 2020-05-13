12 Cute Lounge Sets To Shop Before They Sell Out

I think I speak for many home-bound style lovers when I say: I didn’t appreciate the true value of loungewear before quarantine. Sure, I knew it made for a more elevated pajama, but I was more invested in updating clothes that saw the light of day. Three months of sheltering-in-place later, and I can confirm loungewear sets of all shapes and sizes, from silky shorts sets to neon sweatsuit combos, are the only light I need anymore.

The right lounge set can fully eclipse a previously considered “well-curated” wardrobe bursting with denim, dresses, and all kinds of accessories. The new metric for balanced style becomes seamlessly transitioning from your business-casual weekday loungewear (a bold ’70s-inspired color-block sweats set) to your festive weekend-ready look (a tie-dyed silky tank-and-shorts set).

Don’t get me wrong, my ribcage-hitting jeans still come out for special occasions (like “Going Outside To Get The Mail” and especially “Picking Up The Takeout Food”), but there’s just something to be said for prioritizing your comfort while donning a coordinating lounge set. Whether your style-of-late is feeling sporty, laid-back, on-trend, or minimalist, shop your set below!

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.