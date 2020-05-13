Elly Ayres

Fashion

12 Cute Lounge Sets To Shop Before They Sell Out

The mix-and-match sleep and sweat sets we want to wear on repeat.

I think I speak for many home-bound style lovers when I say: I didn’t appreciate the true value of loungewear before quarantine. Sure, I knew it made for a more elevated pajama, but I was more invested in updating clothes that saw the light of day. Three months of sheltering-in-place later, and I can confirm loungewear sets of all shapes and sizes, from silky shorts sets to neon sweatsuit combos, are the only light I need anymore.

The right lounge set can fully eclipse a previously considered “well-curated” wardrobe bursting with denim, dresses, and all kinds of accessories. The new metric for balanced style becomes seamlessly transitioning from your business-casual weekday loungewear (a bold ’70s-inspired color-block sweats set) to your festive weekend-ready look (a tie-dyed silky tank-and-shorts set).

Don’t get me wrong, my ribcage-hitting jeans still come out for special occasions (like “Going Outside To Get The Mail” and especially “Picking Up The Takeout Food”), but there’s just something to be said for prioritizing your comfort while donning a coordinating lounge set. Whether your style-of-late is feeling sporty, laid-back, on-trend, or minimalist, shop your set below!

Stadium Quarter Zip Hoodie
ALO

Add some levity to your closet by way of this bright yellow hoodie. With a comfy quarter zip and elastic hemline and cuffs, the only thing that's missing is ... the matching leggings (see below).

Airlift High Waist Leggings
ALO

Crafted with a four-way stretch fabric, these leggings were designed to feel just like a second skin. Both antimicrobial and moisture-wicking, they're the ultimate lounge set for workouts and hangouts alike.

DICE HEAVY FLEECE HOODIE
Free & Easy

Roll the dice in this limited-edition hoodie custom cut, dyed, and hand-printed in L.A. The sleeves sport the Free & Easy logo on one side and 'Don't Trip' on the other, and you can make it a set with the matching sweatpants below.

DICE HEAVY FLEECE PANTS
Free & Easy

A solid choice on their own (and even better with their matching hoodie), these made-in-LA sweatpants are emblazoned with a good daily reminder for all: Don't Trip.

Honey Thermal Short Pajamas
Topshop

A weekend of self-pampering calls for something sweet, which is where this '90s-esque 'Honey' set comes into play. Frilled edges and cozy thermal fabric? Pass the polish and say no more.

PALILLA ANORAK | RED ISLAND
Staud

Loungewear is meant to be relaxing, and if your happy place is an island in the tropics — why not wear it? The coordinating shorts make this set *almost* too good to be true.

Sage Short Red Island
Staud

Board shorts are the new lounge shorts, and these have a sustainable style bonus: They're made with recycled tissue nylon. Wear with your favorite heeled sandal to bring the beach to you.

Fleece Crop Hoodie
Jordan

Q: Is there a better sweatshirt for streaming "The Last Dance," ESPN's seriously talked-about documentary on basketball legend Michael Jordan? A: No. (And you should consider the coordinating pants, too.)

Green Utility Lounge Pants
Jordan

These nylon lounge pants are what '00s-influenced cargo pant dreams are made of, but the slime green color-block pocket grounds them firmly in the present.

Multicolor Burning Track Jacket
Palm Angels

Turn up your tracksuit style just a few degrees with this red-hot jacket's flame graphic, featuring a rib knit collar and cuffs, plus zip-close pockets for holding all the essentials.

Multicolor Burning Lounge Pants
Palm Angels

With their relaxed mid-rise fit and zippered vent at the cuffs, these are well-designed lounge pants you'll actually want to relax in. Smart details like pinched seams at the front keep things polished.

Z Z pj set
Upstate

Hand-dyed and hand-sewn right in NYC, this raw silk lounge set gets better the longer you look. Shades of lime green and lavender are topped with four pearl button closures on top.

DANIËLLE CATHARI TRACK JACKET (PLUS SIZE)
adidas Originals

This deconstructed track jacket puts an updated twist on the brand's iconic three-stripe design. Wear alone or as a set (see below).

DANIËLLE CATHARI TRACK PANTS (PLUS SIZE)
adidas Originals

With their high-rise fit, 100 percent recycled tricot fabric, and eye-catching design, how could you *not* pair them with the matching jacket?

ISOLI SWEATSHIRT
Ganni

Maybe it's your new personal mantra, or maybe you're relying on statement sweatshirts to break the ice with neighbors (from six feet away). Either way, this one's happy message is already making us crack a smile.

ISOLI PANTS
Ganni

Every sweatshirt deserves its own matching pants, and in this classic shade of heather gray, you'll be mixing and matching with all your favorite graphic tees, too.

Blue Track Jacket
Ireneisgood

This delightfully retro nylon jacket with a drawstring neckline might not need to fend off blustery winds, but it will certainly keep boring outfits at bay.

Blue Track Pants
Ireneisgood

With a color-block side stripe, embroidered logo, and drawstring waist, these joggers would look as great posted up on the couch as they will actually jogging.

Cotton Jersey Pajamas
H&M

Add a little fizz to the utilitarian cotton jersey sleep set by dipping it in cotton-candy pink. An elastic drawstring waistband helps you find your ultimate fit.

Sweatshirt
adidas Originals

This slightly cropped sweatshirt takes its inspo from the '70s, when the look became a style signature for L.A. area hip-hop artists and dancers.

R.Y.V. TRACK PANTS
adidas Originals

With slip pockets and a 100 percent cotton French terry design, these are about to be your absolute favorites. Pair yours with the sweatshirt above, or mix decades with a '90s-inspired babydoll T-shirt.