Another day, another awards show. On Monday, Nov. 29, the British Fashion Council hosted its 2021 ceremony of The Fashion Awards, which will feature a touching tribute to the late Virgil Abloh and a brand new award category dedicated to fashion in the metaverse. Ahead of the event, the red carpet was stacked with stylish celebrities highlighting Britain’s best designers and more.

From Gabrielle Union in Valentino couture to Dua Lipa in Maximilian to a whole lot of Richard Quinn, see the best red carpet looks from the 2021 Fashion Awards, ahead.