The 13 Best-Dressed Celebrities At The 2021 Gotham Awards

Awards season is officially underway, starting with the 2021 Gotham Awards that took place on Monday, Nov. 30, in New York City. The leading stars of some of this year’s buzziest films, like Spencer, The Good Daughter, and more, made some stylish red carpet appearances, which makes us think that next year’s awards show circuit is going to be very, very good on the fashion front.

From Kristen Stewart in a pink velvet gown from August Getty Atelier and Dakota Johnson in Schiaparelli to Jung Ho-yeon’s Louis Vuitton look, see the best-dressed celebrities from the 2021 Gotham Awards, ahead.