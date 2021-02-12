Lunar New Year is officially here and fashion brands are releasing special products to celebrate the Year of the Ox, which represents hard work, according to Chinese culture.

Taking inspiration from the holiday, some brands looked to the zodiac sign and applied it to prints and silhouettes, while others are offering exclusive products in the color red, symbolizing good fortune and luck. From high-end designers to streetwear labels, you'll likely find something to welcome the new year in style.

This occasion also happens to arrive during a time when anti-Asian violence is at a noticeable high due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And while these fashion launches tap into a major cultural moment, organizations and communities are currently doing the work to help spread awareness and support towards Asian Americans. After browsing these festive products, below, we encourage you to take the time to see how you can join these AAPI-led efforts, too. What better way to start off the new year on a good note?

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.