14 Fashion Launches To Celebrate The Lunar New Year

Ring in the Year of the Ox in style.

Lunar New Year is officially here and fashion brands are releasing special products to celebrate the Year of the Ox, which represents hard work, according to Chinese culture.

Taking inspiration from the holiday, some brands looked to the zodiac sign and applied it to prints and silhouettes, while others are offering exclusive products in the color red, symbolizing good fortune and luck. From high-end designers to streetwear labels, you'll likely find something to welcome the new year in style.

This occasion also happens to arrive during a time when anti-Asian violence is at a noticeable high due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And while these fashion launches tap into a major cultural moment, organizations and communities are currently doing the work to help spread awareness and support towards Asian Americans. After browsing these festive products, below, we encourage you to take the time to see how you can join these AAPI-led efforts, too. What better way to start off the new year on a good note?

1461 Chinese New Year Leather Oxford Shoes
Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens' Lunar New Year is inspired by jade with its colored soles, stiching, laces, and backstrap print, along with a jade charm on a braided red thread.

Lunar New Year Wire Frame Round Sunglasses
Coach

Coach's special Lunar New Year collection includes a pair of sunglasses with details representing luck, happiness, and good fortune.

Double Happiness Hoody
Beloved New York

Beloved New York's Double Happiness collection includes a hoodie and T-shirt with partial proceeds going towards the Asian Pacific Environmental Network in light of the recent anti-Asian crimes.

CL - Thirdy Bull Log
Diesel

This cube-shaped pouch, which boasts an iridescent chain strap, Ox-shaped pendant, and all-over horn moti, can double as a coin case or bag charm.

Red "Year Of The Ox" Blueprint Hoodie
88NIGHTMARKET

This all-cotton hoodie in a festive red features the Chinese character for ox, as well as the previous years of the ox.

Pico Baguette Charm
Fendi

Fendi's iconic baguette bag, embellished with red beads and flower jewel details, gets the mini treatment and can be worn as a necklace or cross-body.

Yoto Zen Ox Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
HUF

This long-sleeve tee is made of pure cotton and is printed with Chinese zodiac-inspired artwork.

LV Rodeo Bandeau
Louis Vuitton

The LV Rodeo bandeau is covered in the luxury brand's signature monogram pattern, along with ox illustrations and Louis Vuitton trunks.

New Year Ox Charm in Visetos
MCM

This ox-shaped charm, which you can add to your keys or a handbag, is adorned with MCM's logo. Only a few of this item are still left in stock so grab one before it sell outs.

BH Lunar New Year Graphic SS T-Shirt
Bobblehaus

This graphic shirt has a custom ox-inspired print at the center of its back. This style is one of many from the brand's Lunar New Year collection.

Limited-Edition Chinese New Year Museo Bag
Marni

For those looking for more of a celebratory investment piece, Marni revamped one of its Museo bag with an exclusive design for New Year.

Year Of The Ox Silk Scarf
Salvatore Ferragmo

A silk scarf for your spring and summer wardrobe. This festive piece features plenty of eye-catching details, like floral prints and ornate pagodas.

SoHo Large Tweed Shoulder Bag
Michael Michael Kors

Michael Michael Kors released its tweed shoulder bag style in an exclusive red colorway for the holiday.

Online Exclusive Doraemon x Gucci Swimsuit
Gucci

Gucci collaborated with Japanese manga and anime character Doraemon for its Lunar New year collection. The icon is featured on a slew of pieces, including this exclusive logo-covered swimsuit.