The 13 Best-Dressed Celebrities At The 2021 People’s Choice Awards

On Tuesday, Dec. 7, the 2021 People's Choice Awards finally took place in Santa Monica, honoring the biggest names in pop culture all across the board, including Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, Elizabeth Olsen, and more.

This year, we were also treated with some stunning ensembles at the red carpet affair, featuring jaw-dropping looks like elaborate silhouettes, suited ‘fits, and even a bold (and on-trend) catsuit from Kim Kardashian, who wore Balenciaga to accept her Fashion Icon Award.

Check out some of the best-dressed celebrities at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards, including Addison Rae in vintage Betsey Johnson to Paris Jackson in Vivienne Westwood, ahead.