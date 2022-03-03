India Roby
The Best-Dressed Celebrities At The 2022 Billboard Women In Music Awards

From Phoebe Bridgers in Gucci to Tinashe in CJR and more.

The 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards took place on Wednesday night, March 2, honoring some of the top female musicians of all time. The event was not only filled with highly-anticipated performances and inspiring speeches, but its A-list attendees also looked their very best, too.

See the best-dressed celebrities at the 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards, including Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Normani, and more, ahead.

Aly & AJ

The pop duo attended the 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards wearing oversized suited outfits.

