Fashion
The Best Fashion Moments From The 2022 Cannes Film Festival
Looks from the most stylish red carpet, happening right now.
Celebrities are currently flocking to the French Riviera for the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, making the major movie event one of the most stylish red carpets happening right now.
From custom designer dresses to sparkling fine jewelry, some of Hollywood’s biggest names are going all out with their evening looks. So far, we’ve seen Elle Fanning, who’s always one to watch on the red carpet in Cannes, make her first appearance in a balletcore-leaning Armani Privé ballgown, complete with an adorable bow-shaped, beaded barrette and diamond necklace. Of course, Julia Connelly, who’s promoting her new film Top Gun: Maverick, is showing off her go-to Louis Vuitton ensembles, while Viola Davis has opted for outfits boasting bright, bold hues. Newcomer Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why, Knives Out) is making a name for herself on the red carpet, as well, having stepping already out in Prada and Valentino.
The star-studded film festival wouldn’t be complete without a few cameos from fashion set. Adriana Lima kicked things off with her pregnant belly-baring gown on the red carpet, along with Jasmine Tookes, Cindy Bruna, and Grace Elizabeth. (Fingers crossed for a future appearance from Bella Hadid.) Plus, we’ve noticed a few internet stars make their way to Cannes, too, including Noah Beck, Liza Koshy, and Nailea Devora.
Ahead, we’re keeping track of the best-dressed celebrities from the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, and will keep updating this list through May 28.
Keep checking back for more red carpet looks from the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.