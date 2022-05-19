The Best Fashion Moments From The 2022 Cannes Film Festival

Celebrities are currently flocking to the French Riviera for the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, making the major movie event one of the most stylish red carpets happening right now.

From custom designer dresses to sparkling fine jewelry, some of Hollywood’s biggest names are going all out with their evening looks. So far, we’ve seen Elle Fanning, who’s always one to watch on the red carpet in Cannes, make her first appearance in a balletcore-leaning Armani Privé ballgown, complete with an adorable bow-shaped, beaded barrette and diamond necklace. Of course, Julia Connelly, who’s promoting her new film Top Gun: Maverick, is showing off her go-to Louis Vuitton ensembles, while Viola Davis has opted for outfits boasting bright, bold hues. Newcomer Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why, Knives Out) is making a name for herself on the red carpet, as well, having stepping already out in Prada and Valentino.

The star-studded film festival wouldn’t be complete without a few cameos from fashion set. Adriana Lima kicked things off with her pregnant belly-baring gown on the red carpet, along with Jasmine Tookes, Cindy Bruna, and Grace Elizabeth. (Fingers crossed for a future appearance from Bella Hadid.) Plus, we’ve noticed a few internet stars make their way to Cannes, too, including Noah Beck, Liza Koshy, and Nailea Devora.

Ahead, we’re keeping track of the best-dressed celebrities from the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, and will keep updating this list through May 28.

Lashana Lynch Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing FENDI Couture.

Lori Harvey Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Alexandre Vauthier Couture.

Katherine Langford Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing custom Prada.

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Valentino.

Julianne Moore Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Bottega Veneta.

Jacopo Raule/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing Bottega Veneta.

Jennifer Connelly Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Louis Vuitton.

Elle Fanning Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Armani Privé.

Adriana Lima Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Balmain.

Viola Davis Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Alexander McQueen.

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Alexander McQueen.

Eva Longoria Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Alberta Ferretti.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Cristina Ottaviano.

Pom Klementieff Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Alexander McQueen.

Nai Devora Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Paola Estefania Couture.

Liza Koshy Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Tony Ward Couture.

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Georges Hobeika Couture.

Noah Beck Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing custom Ami.

Jasmine Tookes Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Zuhair Murad Couture.

Grace Elizabeth Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Ashi Studio Haute Couture.

Cindy Bruna Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Giambattista Valli Couture.

Anne Hathaway Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Armani Privé.

Alessandra Ambrosio Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Stephane Rolland Couture.

Julia Roberts Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Louis Vuitton.

Keep checking back for more red carpet looks from the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.