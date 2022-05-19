Maria Bobila
The Best Fashion Moments From The 2022 Cannes Film Festival

Looks from the most stylish red carpet, happening right now.

Celebrities are currently flocking to the French Riviera for the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, making the major movie event one of the most stylish red carpets happening right now.

From custom designer dresses to sparkling fine jewelry, some of Hollywood’s biggest names are going all out with their evening looks. So far, we’ve seen Elle Fanning, who’s always one to watch on the red carpet in Cannes, make her first appearance in a balletcore-leaning Armani Privé ballgown, complete with an adorable bow-shaped, beaded barrette and diamond necklace. Of course, Julia Connelly, who’s promoting her new film Top Gun: Maverick, is showing off her go-to Louis Vuitton ensembles, while Viola Davis has opted for outfits boasting bright, bold hues. Newcomer Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why, Knives Out) is making a name for herself on the red carpet, as well, having stepping already out in Prada and Valentino.

The star-studded film festival wouldn’t be complete without a few cameos from fashion set. Adriana Lima kicked things off with her pregnant belly-baring gown on the red carpet, along with Jasmine Tookes, Cindy Bruna, and Grace Elizabeth. (Fingers crossed for a future appearance from Bella Hadid.) Plus, we’ve noticed a few internet stars make their way to Cannes, too, including Noah Beck, Liza Koshy, and Nailea Devora.

Ahead, we’re keeping track of the best-dressed celebrities from the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, and will keep updating this list through May 28.

Lashana Lynch

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing FENDI Couture.

Lori Harvey

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Alexandre Vauthier Couture.

Katherine Langford

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing custom Prada.

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Valentino.

Julianne Moore

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Bottega Veneta.

Jacopo Raule/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Wearing Bottega Veneta.

Jennifer Connelly

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing Louis Vuitton.

Elle Fanning

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing Armani Privé.

Adriana Lima

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing Balmain.

Viola Davis

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Alexander McQueen.

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing Alexander McQueen.

Eva Longoria

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing Alberta Ferretti.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Cristina Ottaviano.

Pom Klementieff

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing Alexander McQueen.

Nai Devora

Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing Paola Estefania Couture.

Liza Koshy

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Tony Ward Couture.

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Georges Hobeika Couture.

Noah Beck

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing custom Ami.

Jasmine Tookes

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Zuhair Murad Couture.

Grace Elizabeth

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Ashi Studio Haute Couture.

Cindy Bruna

Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing Giambattista Valli Couture.

Anne Hathaway

Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing Armani Privé.

Alessandra Ambrosio

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing Stephane Rolland Couture.

Julia Roberts

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Louis Vuitton.

Keep checking back for more red carpet looks from the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.