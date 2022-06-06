The Best-Dressed Celebrities At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

On Sunday, June 5, MTV hosted its two-part 2022 Movie & TV Awards in Los Angeles, highlighting the best scripted and unscripted entertainment from the past year.

Hosted by Vanessa Hudgens, the ceremony kicked off with your favorite on-screen stars on the red carpet, who wore a slew of trendy runway looks from Valentino, Gucci, and Miu Miu, as well as throwback pieces from the archives, including Jean Paul Gaultier.