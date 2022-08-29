The 13 Best-Dressed Celebrities At The 2022 MTV VMAs

The 2022 MTV VMAs took place on Sunday, Aug. 28, at New Jersey’s Prudential Center, a return to the Garden State following its 2019 show in Newark. There ceremony was jam-packed with buzzy performances, exciting award wins, and, of course, plenty of stylish looks on the red carpet.

Ahead, we picked the best-dressed celebrities from the 2022 MTV VMAs, from Lil Nas X (and Conan Gray) in Harris Reed to Taylor Swift in Oscar de la Renta.