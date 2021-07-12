Alexa Chung Is Collaborating With Mulberry On Two New Bags

After releasing an updated version of Mulberry’s Chung-inspired bag in 2020, the model-turned-designer is officially collaborating with the British heritage brand in celebration of its 50th anniversary, with the release of two brand new handbag styles.

The new launch pays homage to the 2010 design, aptly called the “Alexa,” as well as the vintage Mulberry “Elkington” bag that inspired her coveted satchel bag.

“I wanted a bag that was a more boxy, stiffer, stripped-back ode to the Alexa,” said Chung in an interview with Vogue.com UK. “The original leather was much more supple, soft, and of its time, so we decided to bulk it up. And we added a chain instead of a leather strap, to make it more ‘city’ than ‘country’.”

Titled “Big Guy” and “Little Guy,” the two bags are much more streamlined and contemporary, coming in a slew of poppy colors, neutral tones, and lush materials. The larger version with a top handle is fit for a work outfit when it’s time to finally go back to the office, while the smaller, slimmer bag can serve as a clutch or crossbody for a night out. Both styles feature Mulberry’s signature Postman’s Lock closure.

“I welcome this extension of a relationship that’s been unfolding over decades,” said Chung in an official statement, looking back on her partnership with the brand. “We do all like an origin story and something authentic, and I suppose it doesn’t get more authentic than this. In my mind it’s been quite a romantic journey.”

See Chung starring in her latest Mulberry collab campaign, below, and shop the new bags on Mulberry’s website now. There’s a limited-edition Alexa in similar colorways available, as well, for those who still want to get their hands on the OG bag.

Courtesy of Mulberry

Courtesy of Mulberry

Courtesy of Mulberry