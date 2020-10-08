It's a big day for Anderson .Paak. On Thursday, the musician released his latest single "Jewelz," and was also announced as Vans' first-ever Global Music Ambassador. The new gig means that there will be upcoming collabs between .Paak and the skatewear brand, the first being a line of footwear and accessories launching November 13.

"I'm honored to be the newest member of the Vans Family and look forward to making history with one of the most respected global brands," said .Paak in an official statement. "I'm thankful for Vans' partnership with .Paak House and can't wait to broaden our reach to help even more people tap into their greatest potential."

.Paak's history with Vans goes way back: He once worked as a sales associate for the brand in Topanga Canyon, Calif., and with his music career, he's performed for the House of Vans and has been featured in the music content series "Sidestripe Sessions." With his new official role, .Paak will also serve as a judge for the Vans Musicians Wanted competition that highlights and provides a platform for aspiring artists across the globe.

The forthcoming collection, which will range in price from $40 to $110, includes bucket hats and a new take on Vans' Old Skool DX silhouette inspired by the .Paak's southern California background, as well as his first two albums, Venice and Malibu. He and his son Soul "Khlex" Rasheed previewed the collection in the animated "Jewelz" music video.

Check out the collection in full detail, below, and mark your calendar for November 13.

Courtesy of Vans

Courtesy of Vans

Courtesy of Vans