After making us all wait for a whole two weeks since marrying Dalton Gomez, Ariana Grande has finally shared photos of her wedding dress, custom designed by Vera Wang, on Wednesday. The bride kept it simple in a lily-white silk charmeuse strapless column gown accented by a sculpted neckline and empire waist, which she paired with a hand-pleated veil with a satin bow on the top. According to Vogue, the singer and designer made a pact at the 2019 Met Gala that Wang would design her wedding gown when the day finally came.

The rest of her bridal look, styled by Mimi Cuttrell, paid homage to Jo Stockton’s own wedding dress in the 1957 film Funny Face, and was finished with Lorraine Schwartz pearl and diamond earrings that matched Grande’s engagement ring. She finished the look with a pair of custom Giuseppe Zanotti heels.The pop star tied the knot on May 15 to Gomez with a small ceremony at her home in Montecito, California.

“They got married,” a spokesperson for Grande confirmed to People shortly after the wedding. “It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier.”

Grande’s relationship with Gomez has been relatively private considering the singer’s enormous fame. The couple began dating in January 2020 and announced their engagement later that year in December.

“Both Ari and Dalton love Montecito. They spend a lot of time there," another source told People. “It seems only natural that they would get married at Ari's beautiful and historic house.”

Check out the photos of Grande’s wedding dress, below.

Courtesy of Stefan Kohli/Vera Wang