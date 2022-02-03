K-Pop Group ATEEZ Is Selling Their Wardrobe On Poshmark

After finishing up their first U.S. tour in January, K-pop boy band ATEEZ is treating their fans to yet another surprise, and this time, it may or may not involve their own clothes.

The eight-member group announced their partnership with Poshmark for an exclusive launch, and starting on Thursday, Feb. 3, ATINY’s will be able to shop the group’s personal items through their very own closet sale on the resale site. In a total of five drops throughout the month of February, you can expect to see the members listing some of their previously worn pieces from over the years, including ones that have been featured in photoshoots and more.

So far, the group has sold a pair of white checkered Vans sneakers, which were autographed by the members during their recent YouTube Live session with Poshmark. Another item was a black button beret, adorned with a pom-pom at the top, from the Korean brand Another Youth, worn by Yeo-sang during the group’s “Summer Vacation Camp MD” photoshoot back in 2021. The highly sought-after launch have already attracted thousands of eager fans to Poshmark and items are selling for $50 or less (and very quickly).

Be sure to stay up to date on ATEEZ’s latest closet updates by signing up for the group’s mailing list on Poshmark.com. In the meantime, tune into the recording of ATEEZ and Poshmark from their recent Youtube Live episode, below.

Courtesy of Poshmark