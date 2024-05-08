Isabella Lalonde’s obsession with framing and accentuating the face makes sense considering her artistic practice: Lalonde is the designer behind Beepy Bella, whose ethereal freshwater-pearl necklaces and cartoon enamel earrings feel like souvenirs from an enchanting, playful universe. Now, she’s expanding the Beepy Bella world with a new collection of belts, debuting exclusively on NYLON on May 8.

For the brand’s first foray into leather goods, Lalonde created a sexy, rock 'n' roll-inspired belt crafted by an artisan in California over the course of approximately 72 hours. The designs are seductive yet whimsical, with studs on red and black leather spelling out messages like “Fantasy” and “Sweet;” there’s also floral motifs, zebra-print paneling, and the pièce de résistance: a prominent rhinestone belt buckle inspired by the original Apple logo.

Lalonde says the apple reads as “more of a queer fruit” to her, which makes it a representation of where Beepy Bella is heading. “It’s more universal,” she tells NYLON from her Los Angeles home. “I am not really concerned about making sure [my customer base] is compartmentalized. I'm just creating things I love because I enjoy making art. The rest is up to whoever's looking.”

For the Angel Rivera-shot campaign, Lalonde decided on old-school sex appeal: models Tripp Bowers’ and Jaxon Rose’s sweaty bodies, white shirts, cigarettes dangling out of parted lips, and of course, a juicy red apple. Consider Beepy Bella’s Poison Ivy and Apple Crunch belts (which retail for $395) as appetizers for what’s to come: an upcoming 30-piece clothing collection under the name BEEPY GIRL. “We're going to have a full-course meal,” Lalonde says. Until then, see Beepy Bella’s latest campaign below.