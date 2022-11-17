The Mini Skirt Was The Must-Have Celebrity Fashion Item Of 2022

In case you missed it, this year mini skirts are back and better (and even shorter) than ever before. Originating on the fashion scene as far back as the 1960s, the evolution of the originally risqué design eventually grew to become a staple of the late ’90s and early ’00s Y2K era. Now in 2022, the mini skirt has hit peak resurgence and has claimed the title of the undisputed must-have celebrity fashion item of the year. From the red carpet, to the stage, to the streets, our favorite celebrities can’t get enough of the super short hemlines.

We knew something was in the air this summer the Miu Miu micro mini skirt (exposed pockets and all) was popping up everywhere you turned, making its impractical way from the runway, to magazine covers and A-list events. Even heading into 2023, the mini trend shows no sign of slowing down.

As we look forward to another season full of the leg-bearing style, we must also look back on the mini skirts that got us here today. The teeny-tiny skirts have been worn by all of the It girls of the moment—from classic pleats, to edgy leather, to sequins and incredibly daring lengths—they’ve shown us how the trend can be worn every which way.

Take a scroll below where we recapped 22 best celebrity mini skirt moments of 2022.

The Camo Mini Skirt Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Olivia Rodrigo in Marc Jacobs Heaven

The Low Rise Mini Skirt Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Sydney Sweeney in Miu Miu

The Schoolgirl Mini Skirt Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Bella Hadid

The Double Denim Mini Skirt Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty Images Kylie Jenner in Devised Antithetical

The Leather Mini Skirt JC Olivera/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Willow Smith

The Provocative Mini Skirt Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Julia Fox

The Beaded Mini Skirt Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Camila Mendes in Miu Miu

The Matchy Matchy Mini Skirt NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images Dua Lipa in Area

The Bridal Mini Skirt Kourtney Kardashian in Dolce and Gabbana

The Pleated Mini Skirt Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Selena Gomez

The Casual Mini Skirt Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Lily Rose Depp

The Suit Mini Skirt Jacopo Raule/GC Images/Getty Images Chloe Bailey in Miu Miu

The Furry Mini Skirt Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images Rihanna

The Barbiecore Mini Skirt Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hailey Bieber in Saint Laurent

The Plaid Mini Skirt RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Demi Lovato

The Snakeskin Mini Skirt BLACKPINK’s Lisa in Miaou

The Meta Mini Skirt Devon Carlson in OGBFF

The Pop Punk Mini Skirt Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Avril Lavigne

The Fringe Mini Skirt Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Doja Cat in Givenchy

The Bandage Mini Skirt Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Megan Thee Stallion