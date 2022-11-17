NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 19: Bella Hadid is seen in Brooklyn on June 19, 2022 in New York City. (Ph...
The Mini Skirt Was The Must-Have Celebrity Fashion Item Of 2022

Olivia Rodrigo, Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa, and more of the best celebrity mini skirts of 2022.

In case you missed it, this year mini skirts are back and better (and even shorter) than ever before. Originating on the fashion scene as far back as the 1960s, the evolution of the originally risqué design eventually grew to become a staple of the late ’90s and early ’00s Y2K era. Now in 2022, the mini skirt has hit peak resurgence and has claimed the title of the undisputed must-have celebrity fashion item of the year. From the red carpet, to the stage, to the streets, our favorite celebrities can’t get enough of the super short hemlines.

We knew something was in the air this summer the Miu Miu micro mini skirt (exposed pockets and all) was popping up everywhere you turned, making its impractical way from the runway, to magazine covers and A-list events. Even heading into 2023, the mini trend shows no sign of slowing down.

As we look forward to another season full of the leg-bearing style, we must also look back on the mini skirts that got us here today. The teeny-tiny skirts have been worn by all of the It girls of the moment—from classic pleats, to edgy leather, to sequins and incredibly daring lengths—they’ve shown us how the trend can be worn every which way.

Take a scroll below where we recapped 22 best celebrity mini skirt moments of 2022.

The Camo Mini Skirt

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo in Marc Jacobs Heaven

The Low Rise Mini Skirt

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney in Miu Miu

The Schoolgirl Mini Skirt

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Bella Hadid

The Double Denim Mini Skirt

Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner in Devised Antithetical

The Leather Mini Skirt

JC Olivera/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Willow Smith

The Provocative Mini Skirt

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Julia Fox

The Beaded Mini Skirt

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Camila Mendes in Miu Miu

The Matchy Matchy Mini Skirt

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Dua Lipa in Area

The Bridal Mini Skirt

Kourtney Kardashian in Dolce and Gabbana

The Pleated Mini Skirt

Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Selena Gomez

The Casual Mini Skirt

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Lily Rose Depp

The Suit Mini Skirt

Jacopo Raule/GC Images/Getty Images

Chloe Bailey in Miu Miu

The Furry Mini Skirt

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

Rihanna

The Barbiecore Mini Skirt

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hailey Bieber in Saint Laurent

The Plaid Mini Skirt

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Demi Lovato

The Snakeskin Mini Skirt

BLACKPINK’s Lisa in Miaou

The Meta Mini Skirt

Devon Carlson in OGBFF

The Pop Punk Mini Skirt

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Avril Lavigne

The Fringe Mini Skirt

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Doja Cat in Givenchy

The Bandage Mini Skirt

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion

The Tweed Mini Skirt

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kristen Stewart in Chanel