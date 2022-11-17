Fashion
The Mini Skirt Was The Must-Have Celebrity Fashion Item Of 2022
Olivia Rodrigo, Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa, and more of the best celebrity mini skirts of 2022.
In case you missed it, this year mini skirts are back and better (and even shorter) than ever before. Originating on the fashion scene as far back as the 1960s, the evolution of the originally risqué design eventually grew to become a staple of the late ’90s and early ’00s Y2K era. Now in 2022, the mini skirt has hit peak resurgence and has claimed the title of the undisputed must-have celebrity fashion item of the year. From the red carpet, to the stage, to the streets, our favorite celebrities can’t get enough of the super short hemlines.
We knew something was in the air this summer the Miu Miu micro mini skirt (exposed pockets and all) was popping up everywhere you turned, making its impractical way from the runway, to magazine covers and A-list events. Even heading into 2023, the mini trend shows no sign of slowing down.
As we look forward to another season full of the leg-bearing style, we must also look back on the mini skirts that got us here today. The teeny-tiny skirts have been worn by all of the It girls of the moment—from classic pleats, to edgy leather, to sequins and incredibly daring lengths—they’ve shown us how the trend can be worn every which way.
Take a scroll below where we recapped 22 best celebrity mini skirt moments of 2022.