The Best Cotton Underwear To Keep You Comfy All Day

The underwear drawer is often overlooked when it comes to tending to your wardrobe, so it’s time to reassess your collection and stock up on the essentials. We always suggest a good solid pair of cotton underwear is best, and finding some go-to options is easier than you think. Most come in a variety of colorways and prints, so you can switch things up from day to day. Or, if you’d rather leave the decision-making to your actual outfit, then stick to the basics with all-black or white panties. When it comes to silhouette, there’s a ton to pick, as well, like a stylish high-cut or a comfy boyshort.

The best part? Almost all of the choices we found are available in multi-packs of at least six or even up to a dozen pairs, so you can buy in bulk and never run out of such necessary yet often-neglected item. Plus, they all boast at least 4 stars in reviews, so you know you’ll be getting a good (and quality) deal. Ahead, we picked the best cotton underwear for women that will keep you comfy all day.

We at NYLON only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

You can’t beat a classic like Fruit of the Loom. The six-pack of hipster cotton underwear comes in a variety of stylish options, including solid colors, prints, or a combination of both.

Jockey is another go-to when it comes to cotton underwear. This trio of panties comes in a cool high-cut silhouette, which means it sits up near the waist with high-leg cutouts.

For those looking for cotton thongs, Anzermix’s six-pack variety are comfy, low-waist, and super soft.

Leave it to Amazon Essentials to make sure you never run out of underwear. This multipack of six cotton bikini briefs are available in nearly a dozen different colorways and prints. (If you need to stock up on more, there’s a 10-pack option to purchase, as well.)

Sometimes you just want to stick with the basics. Hanes has a pack of 10 all-white cotton brief underwear available to free you from any decision fatigue during your getting-ready routine.

Just by the looks of this underwear, which comes in a pack of five or six (depending on which colors you want), you know they’re going to super soft to the touch. And if you need more proof, read the 5,000-plus reviews raving all about it.

Again, you can’t knock a classic. Fruit of the Loom’s Eversoft cotton briefs, available in packs if six or 12, come in a variety of colors and prints to choose from, but we’re leaning towards all-black.

This soft and stretchy underwear is smooth when you put it on, while its elastic details and mid-rise waist keep you comfy at all times. Plus, it goes up size 5X.

This six-pack of cotton underwear, made from soft ribbed cotton and available in soft colors or all-black, is only available in plus sizes.

We love the colored trim on these white hipster cotton panties. They’re tagless, too, so no random itching when you have them on all day.

This high-waisted, breathable cotton underwear is styled like a classic pair of briefs and comes in packs of five, along with plenty of colors to choose from.

We can’t have an underwear roundup without some Calvins. The iconic logo waistband adorns these cotton bikini panties, so you may want to show them off, too.

For boyshort lovers and those T-shirt-and-underwear days, this comfy, seamless silhouette comes in a number of colors and the option to choose a pack of two, three, or five pairs.