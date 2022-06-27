On Sunday night, the BET Awards finally arrived, spotlighting some major accomplishments in music and entertainment. Taking place in Los Angeles and hosted by Taraji P. Henson, #CulturesBiggestNight was not only full of the most anticipated performances of the year, but the red carpet also delivered on its promise of glamour and extravagance, too.

See our roundup of the best-dressed celebrities at the 2022 BET Awards, including Lizzo’s custom look and Chloë’s sequined gown, ahead.