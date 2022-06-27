India Roby
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: Lizzo attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26...
Momodu Mansaray/WireImage/Getty Images

Fashion

The Best-Dressed Celebrities at the 2022 BET Awards

The red carpet was definitely one to watch.

On Sunday night, the BET Awards finally arrived, spotlighting some major accomplishments in music and entertainment. Taking place in Los Angeles and hosted by Taraji P. Henson, #CulturesBiggestNight was not only full of the most anticipated performances of the year, but the red carpet also delivered on its promise of glamour and extravagance, too.

See our roundup of the best-dressed celebrities at the 2022 BET Awards, including Lizzo’s custom look and Chloë’s sequined gown, ahead.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Taraji P. Henson

Wearing Tom Ford.

