13 High-Waisted Underwear Styles That Are Meant To Be Seen

From full-coverage panties to thongs.

There once was a time in the early 2000s when showing the little bit of the top of your high-waisted underwear was a trend. For women, it was typically having the back of your G-string showing while rocking some serious low-rise jeans. While the men would have the waistband of the latest "It" designer boxers peek through their baggy denim, especially when they just so happened to lift up their shirts for some odd reason.

While a lot of the "what were we thinking" trends of the 2000s have forever been laid to rest, there are some OG classics getting a much-loved revival in 2020 — and visible underwear is the next best thing. As a nod to the boys, as well as notable '90s R&B artists like Aaliyah and TLC, we're letting the waistbands of our undergarments do all the talking.

If you're looking to have a subtle flex with logos under a cute pair of pants or just trying to spice up your everyday underwear game, there's definitely a style out there for you. Up ahead, we've rounded up 13 pairs of high-waisted underwear, from briefs to panties and thongs, that you'll want to show off.

Silky Mesh High Rise Cheeky
Parade

This super soft silky mesh pair will make your bum feel like it's sitting on a cloud.

The Highwaist
Cuup

These high-waisted briefs stop right at your belly button and offer full coverage for your backside.

Out From Under Cut It Out High-Waisted Thong
Urban Outfitters

This high-waisted, cut-out detailing is totally meant to be seen under a pair of lightwash denim.

High-Rise Brief
Knickey

These high-rise briefs have a high-leg cut opening that will lengthen your legs.

High Waist Brief
RicherPoorer

These high-waist briefs have soft mesh paneling and a comfortable waist band.

Cannabis
Zhilyova Lingerie

Who wouldn't want to spark up in these?

High Rise Hipster
Pact

This adorable spotted underwear comes in a hipster high-rise cut.

Gia Panty
Honey Birdette

This red high-cut panty offers a gold buckle detail that you'll want to show off.

Don't Sweat It Undies
Free People

These knitted undies are wonderful for lounging around when it's a no-pants kind of day.

Metallic Stars High Waist Brief
Savage x Fenty

Pretty metallic stars adorn this high-waisted brief. Plus, it has Rihanna's seal of approval.

Soire Confidence Highwaist Bikini
Cosabella

These high-waisted panties come in a high-cut bikini silhouette and 15 (!) color options.

Cotton Rib Brief
Skims

The briefs that started it all for SKIMS — and, luckily, fully in stock.

Moonflower French Brief
Hanky Panky

These full-coverage panties come in a statement floral print that you won't want to cover up.