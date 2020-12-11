13 High-Waisted Underwear Styles That Are Meant To Be Seen

There once was a time in the early 2000s when showing the little bit of the top of your high-waisted underwear was a trend. For women, it was typically having the back of your G-string showing while rocking some serious low-rise jeans. While the men would have the waistband of the latest "It" designer boxers peek through their baggy denim, especially when they just so happened to lift up their shirts for some odd reason.

While a lot of the "what were we thinking" trends of the 2000s have forever been laid to rest, there are some OG classics getting a much-loved revival in 2020 — and visible underwear is the next best thing. As a nod to the boys, as well as notable '90s R&B artists like Aaliyah and TLC, we're letting the waistbands of our undergarments do all the talking.

If you're looking to have a subtle flex with logos under a cute pair of pants or just trying to spice up your everyday underwear game, there's definitely a style out there for you. Up ahead, we've rounded up 13 pairs of high-waisted underwear, from briefs to panties and thongs, that you'll want to show off.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.