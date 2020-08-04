Birkenstocks are still reigning supreme among just about any woman who buys shoes, so it's no wonder Stüssy wants in on the action. The two brands have teamed up for a new take on Birkenstock's classic, gender-neutral Boston Clog.

The campaign for the collab features a timely quarantine-during-summer theme: gardening. Shrubs were skillfully transformed into Stüssy's signature 8-ball and crown for the shoot. While we may be nearing the end of summer, the corduroy-inspired suede on the shoes is perfect for transitioning into fall and harvesting the bounty you've nurtured while abiding by stay-at-home orders.

The new Boston Clog will come in two colorways — "Bone," an off-white hue, and “Anthracite,” a rich brown — and features an adjustable strap ,as well as the Stüssy logo stamped across the outside upper.

After the initial launch was pushed back earlier this month, it's officially been announced that the new Birkenstock x Stüssy collab will go live on August 21 at 10 A.M PST. The clogs will be available in select chapter stores as well as stussy.com.

Check out photos from the campaign, below, and happy gardening.

Courtesy of Birkenstock and Stüssy

Courtesy of Birkenstock and Stüssy

Courtesy of Birkenstock and Stüssy