Björk’s Style Evolution Is More Than Just Her Swan Dress

Known for her experimental and eclectic sounds, Icelandic musician Björk is one of the most influential artists of all time, and her fashion sense is even more empowering. Over the decades, the Biophilia singer graced every event she attended in unconventional and avant-garde ensembles, often seen in sculptural silhouettes that pushed the status quo.

Ahead, see Björk’s style evolution on the red carpet and more.